Take fitness classes for free this month
September is National Senior Center month, and to celebrate the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services is offering Enhance Fitness classes for free at the county’s three senior activity centers. Come join for an invigorating workout that gives the three components of a well-balanced exercise program — balance, strengthening and aerobics — all in a one-hour class with a trained instructor. For more information, call Alice at 301-475-4200, ext. 71063, or look for the schedule on the department’s webpage.
Find out information about identity protection
Identity Protection Day will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center in Leonardtown. Learn about scams and frauds, and how to protect yourself against them. Informational workshops will be held with Jeannine Robinson-Hurley from the Office of the Attorney General at 9:30 a.m. and Cpl. Kristi Nelson with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 11:30 a.m. Two shred trucks will be available to safely dispose of confidential documents. The sheriff’s office and the St. Mary’s County Health Department will be on-site to collect unwanted and outdated medications, as well as collect sharps, such as diabetic needle supplies and lancets. This event is free and open to the community. For more information, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or Sarah.Miller@stmarysmd.com.
Take a trip to the Newseum
Join for a visit to the Newseum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Develop a better understanding of the importance of a free press and First Amendment rights, and discover how the core freedoms apply to your life. The Newseum has seven levels with 15 galleries and 15 theaters, and exhibits include concrete sections from the Berlin Wall, a 9/11 gallery with the broadcast antenna from the top of the World Trade Center and the Pulitzer Prize photographs gallery. Wear comfortable walking shoes. Tour is led by LIFE committee volunteers Apple Bazil and Bev Hubenschmidt. Bus departs from the Northern Senior Activity Center promptly at 8 a.m.; arrive at the center by 7:40 a.m. to check-in. For more information and to register, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71063.
Line dance at Northern center
Get ready for the weekend with Friday afternoon dance time with Marie Bond and Catherine Bush at the Northern Senior Activity Center. These ladies will guide participants in R&B line dancing. Payment of $12 for six classes is made directly to instructors the day of class. First class is Friday, Sept. 6, at 1 p.m. To sign up for this six-session class, visit the sign-up table or call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Line dancing offered at Garvey center
If you have ever wanted to learn the R&B line dances that are all the rage, come and join at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Mondays, Sep. 9 to Oct. 21 (no class Oct. 14) at 1:30 p.m. Cost per class is $2, payable to the instructor. To learn more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Genealogy workshops set
Louise McDonald will guide a genealogy workshop series with one-on-one instruction as well as facilitate small group discussions on strategies for successful searching. The first meeting will be at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Participants should bring documents as well as log-in credentials if your family tree is online. Space is limited. To sign up for this workshop in advance, visit the sign-up table or call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Learn how to manage diabetes
The Diabetes Self-Management class is coming to the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Tuesdays, Sep. 17 to Oct. 22, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. This six-week course gives attendees tools needed to take control of their disease. Topics covered include nutrition, stress management, medication management and more. There is no fee to attend; however, attendance at all six sessions is recommended. Register by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Get stylish with a scarf
Every year scarves just seem to get more and more popular. Joyce Blackwell has offered a scarf workshop the past three years and will keep participants up on the latest scarf trends. The fun takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 12:30 p.m. at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Bring a couple of scarves that challenge you or you can just sit back and watch. Sign up for this demonstration by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or by stopping by the Loffler reception desk.
Learn to prevent falls
Though the first day of fall has been selected by the CDC as National Falls Prevention Day, Loffler Senior Activity Center will get a jump on the tradition by highlighting this topic on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. when Linda Weintraub, a volunteer Health Watch Coordinator, discusses strategies to stay steady. Sign up by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk to secure a place at this informative session.
Presentation on new state IDs planned at Garvey
REAL ID is federal legislation that establishes security standards for all driver’s licenses and ID cards. After Oct. 1, 2020, residents will be required to have a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or ID card in order to drive or to board commercial aircraft for domestic flights or to gain access to federal facilities. Learn about the ID program, how to check ID status and more in a presentation followed by a question and answer session at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Friday, Sept. 20, at 12:30 p.m. For more information or to sign up, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.