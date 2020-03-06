Learn to manage chronic health conditions
Living Well with Chronic Conditions is an evidence-based program developed to support those dealing chronic health issues. The small group promotes introspection, sharing and action by addressing topics including pain, frustration, sleeping and talking with practitioners, and learning and practicing coping techniques. This series is being held at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Wednesdays, March 11 to April 15, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The workshop is free. A commitment to attend all six sessions is needed for good results. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 73102, to sign up.
Get help with organizing prescription medications
Nearly half of the U.S. population takes at least one prescription drug, while more than one-third of adults 45 or older are on three or more prescriptions. AARP has developed a program designed to help effectively manage prescriptions, reduce complications and achieve maximal health benefits. Mary Tennyson, a volunteer Health Watch coordinator, will offer the presentation “Wise Up on Meds” at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on March 11 at 10 a.m. To sign up, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk.
Lunchtime theater to present comedy at Garvey
The Reader’s Theater will entertain with a production of “Reunion Round-Up,” an original script by Debs Szymkowiak, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, March 11, at noon. In the performance, classmates gather for a 50th high school reunion held at the dude ranch. From horse to hi-jacks, the reunion is filled with surprises. Lunch is served during the performance. Lunch is $6 for those ages 50 to 59, and by donation for those ages 60 and older. To make reservations, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
See ‘Wolves’ movie
The National Geographic special “Wolves: A Legend Returns to Yellowstone” will be shown at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on March 11 at 10 a.m. This 55-minute film was four years in the making and invites viewers to run with the pack for a wolf’s-eye view. Witness the unfolding saga of hardships and affection, losses and triumphs, and the controversy surrounding the decision to reintroduce wolves back into the heart of the West. To sign up, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by reception.
Relaxation workshop set
World Sleep Day is March 13, so what better way to end the Week of Wellness than with a relaxation workshop? The Northern Senior Activity Center will have a relaxation workshop on Friday, March 13, from 10:30 a.m. to noon designed to increase relaxation and improve the quality of sleep. Dive deeper into choices that calm and still the mind, relax the body and soul, and support a better night’s sleep. This workshop informs about alternative sleep therapies that are drug-free like breathing techniques, reflexology points, stress-relieving stretches and more. The cost is $8 and is due at signup. To sign up and pay in advance, visit the front desk. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
New tai chi classes offered
If you have learned the Core Movements of Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention and would like to continue learning the next set of movements, Level II classes will begin on Monday, March 16, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Classes will be on Mondays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. through April 13. Preregistration is not required, though you must have attended the Level I classes that included “Commencement through Waving Hands in The Clouds to the Left.” If you have questions, call Shellie at 301-475-4200, ext. 71655.
Nutrition talk on sugar slated at Loffler center
Donna Taggert, a licensed dietician, will offer the presentation “What About Sugar?” on Monday, March 16, at 10 a.m. at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. This will be a good opportunity to get some questions answered about sugar and the different forms of it. Additionally, she will offer private nutrition counseling at no cost on the same date. To sign up for the presentation, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk at Loffler. To make an appointment for nutrition counseling, text or call Taggert at 240-538-6539.
St. Patrick’s Day party planned
For the luck of the Irish, join the annual St. Patrick’s Day bash at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Tuesday, March 17, at noon. Enjoy a traditional meal of corned beef, cabbage, boiled new potatoes and fruited lime Jello. Irish tunes will be performed by John Pomerville, singer of traditional Irish pub tunes. Cost for lunch is by donation for those ages 60 and above and $6 for those under the age of 60. To make reservations, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050. Remember to wear your lucky green.
Make ceramics with Marti
If you enjoy painting and creating personalized gifts or decorations for the home, this is the class for you. Marti Cotterell will be teaching a ceramics class and offering instruction on painting techniques at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, March 18, at 10 a.m. The cost of the class is $10 for each item painted and includes the firing of the item. For more call, 301-475-4200, ext.71050.