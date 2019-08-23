LIFE trip booklets now available at centers
The LIFE, or Learning is ForEver, booklets are now available for pick up at local senior activity centers. Don’t miss out on the many interesting, educational trips and presentations that are being offered. Registration opens on Monday, Aug. 26, and events fill quickly so register early. The booklet is also available online at www.stmarysmd.com/aging/life. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71063, for more information.
Take up walking this summer in state program
Wednesday, Oct. 2, has been declared by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) as Walk Maryland Day, and in preparation for the 5K walk that the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services has planned that day, start tracking your time spent walking. Pick up a log sheet at any of the senior activity centers, keep track of time walking, and turn in log by the fifth of the following month to be entered into a monthly drawing for a prize. Then, join on the Three Notch Trail starting at Baggett Park in Laurel Grove for the finale, a 5K walk, on Oct. 2. Log sheets are also available at www.stmarysmd.com/aging. For more information, contact Alice at 301-475-4200, ext. 71063.
Presentation on captioned telephone planned
Do you feel like you’re missing out on the conversation? Connect with Maryland Relay. They will be at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Aug. 30 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. to discuss the option provided by this free program for anyone who has difficulty using a standard telephone. This Maryland Accessible Telecommunications program includes a device that displays every word the caller says. Call the Garvey center at 301-475-4200, ext. 71050, for more information or to sign up to attend.
Senior bowling league
Esperanza Lanes will not be open for business within the next few months, therefore the mixed senior league that normally bowls on the second and fourth Thursday of each month will not be able to start the next season this fall. Sale negotiations are still underway for a new owner of the business, and if it reopens as a bowling center in the near future, the department of aging will contact league members about resuming play. For more information, contact Shellie at 301-475-4200, ext. 71655, or Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
Strength training classes set at Loffler center
At the Loffler Senior Activity Center, the strength yraining classes are taught by different instructors with different styles. On Tuesdays at 10 a.m., instructor Dave Scheible conducts a class that is accompanied by conversation and student feedback. The atmosphere is laid back and friendly. Thursday classes are held at 8:40 a.m. and are taught by Helen Barnett, who also teaches yoga on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Her classes are set to music and the exercises follow more of a routine pattern. The first session in each new class a person tries is free. For those who wish to continue, they can purchase a fitness card for $35, which is good for 10 classes of any kind at any of the three senior activity centers. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk.
Drivers class offered
Topics covered in the AARP Safe Driver Course include, but are not limited to, roundabouts, pavement markings, stop-sign compliance, red-light running, and safety issues such as speeding, seatbelt and turn-signal use. The class is offered Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The cost is $15 for AARP members, $20 for nonmembers. Advance signup is required. Lunch is available at the center; cost is $6 for those under the age of 60 and a donation for those ages 60 and older. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050, to register for the class.
Northern center to host tai chi for arthritis classes
Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention was developed by Dr. Paul Lam as a safe and effective exercise program for those with arthritis to improve balance, build strength and promote total-body wellness. The Northern Senior Activity Center will teach this program on Tuesdays, Sept. 3 through Nov. 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. In this class series, participants will learn the tai chi over a 12-week period. Space is limited. Advanced signup is required and a commitment to regular attendance is needed. Visit the sign-up table or call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103, for more information.
Learn to line dance
The Northern Senior Activity Center will host R&B line dancing on Fridays, Sept. 6 to Oct. 25, from 1 to 2 p.m. Get ready to jam with Marie Bond and Catherine Bush as they guide participants step-by-step to learn some of today’s trendiest line dances. Payment of $12 for six classes is made directly to instructors the day of class. To sign up for this six-session class in advance, visit the sign-up table or call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Make art with watercolor pencils
Watercolor pencils are a unique medium for creating art. Join at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Monday, Sept. 9, at 9:30 a.m. as a volunteer guides you through the process. There is no fee for this class; however, space is limited. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050, to register.
Learn how tai chi can help alleviate arthritis at Loffler
Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention for Beginners classes at the Loffler Senior Activity Center will begin on Monday, Sept. 9. The classes will be held on Mondays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. through Monday, Oct. 7. There is no fee for this class, but a commitment to attendance and practice is necessary for success and preregistration is required. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk to sign up.