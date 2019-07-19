Take up walking this summer in state program
Wednesday, Oct. 2 has been declared by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) as Walk Maryland Day, and in preparation for the 5K walk that the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services has planned that day, start tracking your time spent walking. Pick up a log sheet at any of the senior activity centers, keep track of time walking, and turn in log by the fifth of the following month to be entered into a monthly drawing for a prize. Then, join on the Three Notch Trail starting at Baggett Park in Laurel Grove for the finale, a 5K walk, on Oct. 2. Log sheets are also available at www.stmarysmd.com/aging. For more information, contact Alice at 301-475-4200, ext. 71063.
Learn to dye silk scarves
Terry Tabor will be teaching the art of silk scarf painting at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, July 24, at 3 p.m. The art experience starts as Tabor guides the group with a few techniques used to dye two scarves, which will be provided in two different sizes. The cost for the class is $35 per person. Payment for the class is required at the time of signup.
Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050, to learn more.
Learn about the dawn of rock and roll
Join at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, July 24, at 12:30 p.m. for a special performance with Phil Mckenney (lunch served at 12:30 p.m. and performance begins at 1:30 p.m.). McKenney will present his pen and ink portraits of the 20 or so performers who created a musical shockwave in the mid-50s. Advance reservations are required. To make reservations, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Make ceramics at Garvey center
The Garvey Senior Activity Center is offering a ceramics class on Wednesday, July 24, at 10 a.m. Marti Cotterell will be teaching the class and offering instruction on painting techniques to create ceramic hydrangea plates. The cost of the class is $10 for each item painted and includes the firing of the item. Payment is due at the time of signup. Checks made payable to Marti Cotterell. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Learn how movements can improve memory, mood
Fitness instructor Judi Lyons will teach a class that focuses on specific types of movement that have been shown to sharpen cognitive function, stabilize and lighten mood, and improve immune response. These simple movements can be done by anyone.
The workshop also addresses focus and concentration, stress, anxiety and sadness, as well as immune system integrity. Class will be held at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Tuesday, July 30, from 1 to 3 p.m. The cost is $20 and is due at signup. To sign up and pay, visit the front desk. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.
Driving course offered at Northern
The Northern Senior Activity Center will host an AARP Smart Driving Course on Tuesday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 2p.m. This course includes proven safety strategies that older drivers can use to compensate for changes as they age and allow them to drive more safely and confidently for as long as possible. The fee is $20 or $15 for AARP members. Class is four hours with a break for lunch at 11:30 a.m. To sign up and pay in advance, visit the front desk. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.
Garden Stepping Stones
Back by popular demand, join Deb as she shows the class how to create beautiful stepping stones for a summer garden on Wednesday, July 31, at 10 a.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Bring special memories items such as broken china, shells, pieces of sea glass or tiles. These stepping stones make wonderful additions to memorial gardens. Cost is $5 per stone. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050, to register.
Educational video to be shown
Join at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. for a 60-minute educational video, “Ocean Odyssey,” featuring an exploration of marine ecosystems. This video is a Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History presentation. Seats are limited, so stop by the reception desk during regular hours to sign up or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658.