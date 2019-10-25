Veterans can learn all about resources to help
Join the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services for the fourth annual Veterans Resource Day on Friday, Nov. 8, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, located at 44219 Airport Road in California, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be a question-and-answer session centered around veterans’ affairs, informational workshops, displays by local veteran support organizations, and peer counseling. Lunch will be provided by Mission Barbecue. This event is free and open to the public. For more, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com or visit www.stmarysmd.com/veterans.asp.
Weight and aerobic training set at Northern
The Northern Senior Activity Center will host a Senior Weight & Aerobic Training, or S.W.A.T. class series, on Fridays, Nov. 1 to 22, from 2 to 3 p.m. This program was designed to work key muscle groups using aerobic, balance and hand weight exercises, and is appropriate for those that have beginner and intermediate exercise experience. The cost is $20 and covers four classes. To sign up and pay in advance, visit the front desk. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Take a trip to the space museum in Chantilly, Va.
A trip and guided tour to the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va., will be on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The museum features two large hangars which display thousands of aviation and space artifacts, including a Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird, a Concorde and the Space Shuttle Discovery. Lunch is included at the museum’s McDonald’s. Register at any of the county’s senior activity centers. Cost is $42 and includes motor coach transportation, tour, driver tip and lunch at the museum. Bus departs from the Northern Senior Activity Center at 7:30 a.m. and returns at 5 p.m. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71063.
Bus trip to harbor planned
Join a bus trip to National Harbor on Tuesday, Nov. 12, to have the option to go to MGM Casino, Tanger Outlets or both. Bus leaves from the Garvey Senior Activity Center in Leonardtown at 8 a.m. and returns at approximately 5:30 p.m. Or board the bus at the Northern Senior Activity Center in Charlotte Hall at 8:30 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. The $40 fee includes motor coach transportation, driver tip and snacks for the return trip. Reserve a spot by paying at any of the county’s three senior activity centers. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71063.
New line dancing offered
A news session of R&B Line Dance will be held at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Mondays, Nov. 4 to Dec. 16, at 1:30 p.m. The class will be taking it step by step and learning dances like the Cupid Shuffle and The Wobble. The cost per class will be $2, payable at the time of the class. Call the Garvey center at 301-475-4200, ext. 71050, for more information.
Open discussions planned
The Let’s Talk session, featuring a moderated discussion about current events, will be held at the Garvey Senior Activity Center starting on Nov. 5 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. All subjects allowed, including art, culture, religion, politics, science and health. The first session’s focus topic suggestion is “Help in deciding which media information to trust.” Sign up by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
What type are you?
The Northern Senior Activity Center will host a two-part workshop that will not only allow you to take Myers-Briggs Assessment to identify your type but also discuss your type so you have a better understanding of the lens through which you see the world. The Myers-Briggs Assessment is an introspective self-report questionnaire used to identify different psychological types. The test will be given on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 1 to 2 p.m. and the results will be determined and discussed on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. This workshop will be led by a former clinical social worker. To sign up in advance, visit the sign-up table or call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Veterans tickets available
Join the Northern Senior Activity Center for its Salute to Service Veteran’s Event on Friday, Nov. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Enjoy a hardy lunch of Salisbury steak with gravy, and hear the musical duo Rearview Mirror preform a mix of country, rock and roll, R&B and Motown. There will be door prizes, a money raffle and other special embellishments. Veterans receive a complimentary ticket at time of signup. Guests and spouses age 50+ are a suggested ticket donation of $6. To make a reservation, visit the front desk. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.
Halloween party set at Loffler center
Kick off the holiday season at the Loffler Senior Activity Center by celebrating Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m. with music, dancing, occasional spurts of impromptu entertainment and a “scary” lunch, complete with Spicy Spider Cider, Dirt-Dabbled Orange Earth Apples, Honeyed Toadstool and more. Wear a costume — there will be prizes in several categories. This is a ticketed event ($6 suggested donation) with a limited number of tickets available. Stop by Loffler to get tickets. Call 301-475-4200, ext.71658, for more.
Volunteer instructors needed at Loffler center
Retired nurses or teachers looking for an opportunity to help the 50 and older community through health education can volunteer at the Loffler Senior Activity Center during health presentations held once a month on topics pertinent to mature adults. Other desired volunteer instructors include crafts and sewing. For more information, call Shellie at 301-475-4200, ext. 71655, or email Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
Mah Jong is back at Loffler
If you enjoy Western Mah Jong, whether you have just learned or have been playing for a long time, you can now play at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Call 391-475-4200, ext. 71658, to participate or for more information.
Breakfast for caregivers planned
Join the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services for the 13th annual Family Caregivers Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown. Guest speaker Theron “TJ” Hudson, a bereavement coordinator with the Hospice of St. Mary’s, will present and The Quartet from Southern Maryland Sound will sing. For more information, contact Daphne Bennear at 301-475-4200 ext. 71069, or Daphne.Bennear@stmarysmd.com.