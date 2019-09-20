Harvest festival planned at Northern center
Get tickets now for the harvest festival on Friday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Northern Senior Activity Center to celebrate the fun of the fall season. Enjoy and dance to live music provided by a fan favorite, P.M. Barber. Lunch will be hearty Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes and more. There will be several crafting stations to make adorable fall crafts, and there will also be a money raffle and door prizes. The suggested donation for a ticket is $7 and is due at sign up. To sign up, visit the front desk. For ticket availability, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.
Take fitness classes for free this month
September is National Senior Center month, and to celebrate the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services is offering Enhance Fitness classes for free at the county’s three senior activity centers. Come join for an invigorating workout that gives the three components of a well-balanced exercise program — balance, strengthening and aerobics — all in a one-hour class with a trained instructor. For more information, call Alice at 301-475-4200, ext. 71063, or look for the schedule on the department’s webpage.
Find out information about identity protection
Identity Protection Day will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center in Leonardtown. Learn about scams and frauds, and how to protect yourself against them. Informational workshops will be held with Jeannine Robinson-Hurley from the Office of the Attorney General at 9:30 a.m. and Cpl. Kristi Nelson with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 11:30 a.m. Two shred trucks will be available to safely dispose of confidential documents. The sheriff’s office and the St. Mary’s County Health Department will be on-site to collect unwanted and outdated medications, as well as collect sharps, such as diabetic needle supplies and lancets. This event is free and open to the community. For more information, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or Sarah.Miller@stmarysmd.com.
Perennial garden workshop planned
Come to the Loffler Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. for a free workshop where Patricia Armstrong will discuss the latest in perennial gardens and give garden tips before leading the class outside for some hands-on gardening, which will include planting daffodils in preparation for the spring. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk to sign up.
Nutrition tips offered
Each month dietitian Donna Taggert offers a presentation on a nutrition topic. This month she will discuss the topic “Eat to Trim Belly Fat” at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on Monday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. To attend this free session, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658. Additionally, Taggert offers free, personalized nutrition counseling before and after the presentation; make an appointment by text message or calling 240-538-6539 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Have lunch with singer
Relax and dine at the Northern Senior Activity Center while enjoying the singing stylings of Bruce Thomas at a special luncheon event on Monday, Oct. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thomas is a smooth, charismatic baritone that his sure to delight singing jazz, pop, oldies, soul, contemporary, rhythm and blues and even Broadway favorites. Lunch will be stuffed shells with tomato sauce; the suggested ticket cost is $6 and is due at signup. To sign up with payment for the luncheon in advance, visit the front desk. For availability, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.
‘Hauntings’ video to be shown
Come to the Loffler Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 9:30 a.m. to watch “Hauntings in America,” a 110-minute documentary dedicated to paranormal events that have been studied by noted para-psychologists and an intrepid crew. There are 16 seats available, reserve one by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk.
Annual barn party planned
Kick off the autumn season with a good old fashion barn party planned by the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The ninth annual Barn Party will be held at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy country music by True Blue Country, twirl your partner around the dance floor, and enjoy a catered pulled pork meal. There will be a 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at any senior activity centers. Tickets must be purchased in advance; there will be no ticket sales at the door. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Driving class offered
An AARP Safe-Driving course will be held at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (with an hour lunch break at 11:30 a.m.). This program includes emphasis on roundabouts, pavement markings, stop-sign compliance, red-light running, and safety issues such as speeding, seat belt and turn signal use. Preregistration is required and can be accomplished by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the registration desk at Loffler. Lunch can be ordered at the same time you register for the class. Class fee is $20 or $15 for AARP members.
Health fair slated
The 2019 Health Fair, sponsored by the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services, will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, located at 44219 Airport Road in California. There will be screenings, including body composition, glucose, skin cancer, hearing, vision and blood pressure. There will be a massage therapist offering free mini-massages, flu shots, expired medicine collection and much more. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or email sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com. Register online at www.stmarysmd.com/aging/healthfair.asp.