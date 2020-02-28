Strength training days adjusted at Loffler
The Thursday morning strength training class that is held at the Loffler Senior Activity Center at 8:40 a.m. will be discontinued after this week. The Tuesday morning strength training classes will continue as scheduled. For more about this schedule change, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658.
Skit group performs
Center Stage Seniors is a group that performs skits for some of the Thursday luncheons at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. This group meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Loffller center to practice. They are making plans for the March 26 luncheon and have openings for different parts. If this is something that interests you, stop by this coming Thursday and check it out. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658.
Learn to line dance
A new session of R&B line dancing will be held on Mondays, March 2 to 30, at 1:30 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The class will be taking it step by step and learning dances like the Cupid Shuffle and The Wobble. The cost is $2 per class, payable to Marie Bond at time of the class. Call the center at 301-475-4200, ext. 71050, for more.
Improve your brain
The class “Brain.e.ology” will be held on Tuesdays, March 3 to 31, at 1:30 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Losing memory or cognitive ability is a tremendous fear, but there is growing evidence that cognitive ability can be maintained or even improved to the end of life. Brain-e-ology is designed to dispel the limiting myths of memory loss and aging; give participants a better understanding of how their brain works; give the tools to incorporate brain fitness activities into daily lives; and create open minds. There is no fee for this program. Class size is limited, so register early by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Make ceramics at Garvey
The Garvey Senior Activity Center is now offering a ceramics class. Enjoy painting and creating personalized gifts or decorations for the home. Marti Cotterell will be teaching the class and offering instruction on painting techniques on Wednesday, March 4, at 10 a.m. She will bring in Easter themed pieces for painting. The cost of the class is $10 for each item painted and includes the firing of the item. Call 301-475-4200, ext.71050.
Bring body into balance
The Northern Senior Activity Center will have a “Body Imbalance” workshop on Tuesday, March 10, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Learn how to bring your body back into balance to relieve tension, increase mobility and reduce potential injury. Fitness instructor Judi Lyons will lead you on a 90-minute journey to improve body balance. The cost is $15 and is due at signup. Space is limited. To sign up and pay for this class in advance, visit the front desk. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.
Get help with organizing prescription medications
Nearly half of the U.S. population takes at least one prescription drug, while more than one-third of adults 45 or older are on three or more prescriptions. AARP has developed a program designed to help effectively manage prescriptions, reduce complications and achieve maximal health benefits. Mary Tennyson, a volunteer Health Watch coordinator, will offer the presentation “Wise Up on Meds” at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on March 11 at 10 a.m. To sign up, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk.
See ‘Wolves’ movie
The National Geographic special “Wolves: A Legend Returns to Yellowstone” will be shown at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on March 11 at 10 a.m. This 55-minute film was four years in the making and invites viewers to run with the pack for a wolf’s-eye view. Witness the unfolding saga of hardships and affection, losses and triumphs, and the controversy surrounding the decision to reintroduce wolves back into the heart of the West. To sign up, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by reception.
Self-defense class for women slated in March
Empower yourself with knowledge at a women’s self-defense demo. The Northern Senior Activity Center will host Dave Scheible on Thursday, March 12, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. as he demonstrates escape moves and teaches avoidance tactics to use in case of a predatory situation. The cost is $10 and is due at signup. To sign up and pay in advance, visit the front desk. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.
Get a chair massage at Northern
Licensed massage therapists will be available on Thursday, March 15, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Northern Senior Activity Center as part of the “Week of Wellness.” Chair massages will be offered for 15 minutes for $15. Appointments are recommended, but walk-in services will also be provided at a first-come, first-serve basis. To schedule an appointment and pay in advance, visit the front desk. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.