Breakfast for caregivers planned at Forrest center
Join the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services for the 13th annual Family Caregivers Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown. Guest speaker Theron “TJ” Hudson, a bereavement coordinator with the Hospice of St. Mary’s, will present and The Quartet from Southern Maryland Sound will sing. For more information, contact Daphne Bennear at 301-475-4200 ext. 71069, or Daphne.Bennear@stmarysmd.com.
New line dancing offered
A news session of R&B Line Dance will be held at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Mondays through Dec. 16, at 1:30 p.m. The class will be taking it step by step and learning dances like the Cupid Shuffle and The Wobble. The cost per class will be $2, payable at the time of the class. Call the Garvey center at 301-475-4200, ext. 71050, for more.
Holiday bazaar, luncheon set at Loffler center
The arts and craft programs at Loffler Senior Activity Center have spent the past several months preparing for the upcoming craft bazaar, which will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to browse the assortment of handmade gifts, offering a perfect opportunity to buy Christmas gifts at reasonable prices while supporting programming at the Loffler center. For those 50 and over, there will be a luncheon that day that will include musical entertainment by Robert Anthony at 11:30 a.m. Costs to attend the event is $3 and donation for lunch (or $6 for those under 60). Stop by the center to get a ticket. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658.
Pouring art class slated
There will be a class on pour painting at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. Acrylic pouring is a fun and easy way to create one-of-a-kind works of art. Cost for the class is $10. Each person will take home their own piece of art. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext.71050.
Learn to exercise safely
Physical therapist Michael O’Brien will be at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to noon to discuss exercise injuries and precautions you should take when exercising. This class will focus on exercise precautions for both exercise classes, equipment-use exercise and equipment-less exercise. Get informed before jumping into your new year’s resolution. Space is limited. To sign up for this free presentation, visit the sign-up table or call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Make a bracelet
To continue to celebrate Native American Heritage Month, learn to make an exquisite caterpillar bracelet. This class uses glass beads, leather cording and metal button clasp. It will be led by experienced artist Deb Sams at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Monday, Nov. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. The cost for the class is $20 and includes all materials and instruction. To sign up and pay in advance, visit the front desk. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Celebrate the season
Set aside Friday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the annual St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services Christmas party, which will take place at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Tickets are available at all three senior activity centers for a suggested donation of $14. The party will feature a DJ, dancing, raffles, door prizes, party favors and a toast to the season of giving. The feast will be catered by Mission BBQ. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, for more. Limited number of tickets are available.
Gift donations needed for holiday bingo at Loffler
Every year at the Loffler Senior Activity Center there is a special day of bingo in which Christmas shopping items are the prizes. There will be a full house of 50 players, so the center is looking for donations of gifts for prize table. Donations should be new items items that are suitable for gift-giving. They should not be gift-wrapped. Donations can be dropped off at the Loffler center on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., now through Dec. 17. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658.