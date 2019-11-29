Learn some make-up magic at Northern center
Looking for practical make-up and hair styling tips for older women, and want to jazz up your holiday look? Join Diana Diggins of Halo Hair Care Studio and local wardrobe consultant Robbie Loker as they help you tap into some holiday magic on Monday, Dec. 2, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Northern Senior Activity Center. The cost is $15 per person and is due at signup. To sign up, visit the front desk. For availability, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Find ways to relieve tension in Northern class
Learn an easy, targeted, self-treatment method that will give whole-body tension relief. Led by Judi Lyons, learn to use simple tennis ball techniques that reduce or eliminate pain and improve the condition of muscles and fascia to benefit posture, mobility, stability, range of motion, blood flow, nerve function and the immune system. Class will be held at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $30, includes two therapeutic-grade balls and is due at signup. To sign up, visit the front desk. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.
Gift donations needed for holiday bingo
Every year at the Loffler Senior Activity Center there is a special day of bingo in which Christmas shopping items are the prizes. There will be a full house of 50 players, so the center is looking for donations of gifts for prize table.
Donations should be new items items that are suitable for gift-giving. They should not be gift-wrapped. Donations can be dropped off at the Loffler center on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., now through Dec. 17. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658.
Music showcase with lunch slated at Garvey
Enjoy a lovely meal while Diane Trautman plays holiday tunes on the piano. Following the meal, Kathy Creswell will lead in the Holiday Music Showcase at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at noon. Sign up in advance by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Make a fabric wreath
Learn to make an adorable, festive holiday wreath with fabric and a wreath form. Experienced crafter Valerie Jenkins provides all instruction and materials for the class on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Northern Senior Activity Center. The cost is $7 and is due at signup. To sign up, visit the front desk. For availability, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Create a fresh holiday wreath at Loffler center
Use fresh greens and a decorative bow to create a beautiful wreath at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Carol Davis will facilitate this workshop on Wednesday, Dec. 10, from 9 to 11 a.m. Fresh-cut greens, bows and wreath frames are included; just bring gloves to protect hands and a pair of snips if you have them. Cost is $30 per person, and prepayment is required by Dec. 3. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by in person to sign up.
Gingerbread house craft class planned at Garvey
Come join and create the time-honored tradition of holiday gingerbread houses at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. Staff will supply all the materials. Each person will take home one gingerbread house. There will be hot cocoa and cookies to enjoy as well. Cost for the class is $5. Payment is due when registering. To learn more or to sign up, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Celebrate the season
Set aside Friday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the annual St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services Christmas party, which will take place at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Tickets are available at all three senior activity centers for a suggested donation of $14. The party will feature a DJ, dancing, raffles, door prizes, party favors and a toast to the season of giving. The feast will be catered by Mission BBQ. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, for more. Limited number of tickets are available.