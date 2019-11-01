Veterans can learn all about resources to help
Join the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services for the fourth annual Veterans Resource Day on Friday, Nov. 8, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, located at 44219 Airport Road in California, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be a question-and-answer session centered around veterans’ affairs, informational workshops, displays by local veteran support organizations, and peer counseling. Lunch will be provided by Mission Barbecue. This event is free and open to the public. For more, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com or visit www.stmarysmd.com/veterans.asp.
Breakfast for caregivers planned at Forrest center
Join the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services for the 13th annual Family Caregivers Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown. Guest speaker Theron “TJ” Hudson, a bereavement coordinator with the Hospice of St. Mary’s, will present and The Quartet from Southern Maryland Sound will sing. For more information, contact Daphne Bennear at 301-475-4200 ext. 71069, or Daphne.Bennear@stmarysmd.com.
Take a trip to the space museum in Chantilly, Va.
A trip and guided tour to the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va., will be on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The museum features two large hangars which display thousands of aviation and space artifacts, including a Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird, a Concorde and the Space Shuttle Discovery. Lunch is included at the museum’s McDonald’s. Register at any of the county’s senior activity centers. Cost is $42 and includes motor coach transportation, tour, driver tip and lunch at the museum.
Bus departs from the Northern Senior Activity Center at 7:30 a.m. and returns at 5 p.m. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71063.
Learn how to manage diabetes through diet
Dietician Donna Taggert will offer a free presentation on how to manage diabetes with the MED Diet at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on Monday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. Additionally, she will offer individualized nutrition counseling at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. for free that day to those who make an appointment by text message or calling 240-538-6539. To sign up for the presentation, call 391-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk.
New line dancing offered
A news session of R&B Line Dance will be held at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Mondays, Nov. 4 to Dec. 16, at 1:30 p.m. The class will be taking it step by step and learning dances like the Cupid Shuffle and The Wobble. The cost per class will be $2, payable at the time of the class. Call the Garvey center at 301-475-4200, ext. 71050, for more information.
Learn about the different veterans organization
Mike Barbour, a 20-year Navy veteran, will provide an overview of the veterans organizations in the area and explain why they were chartered on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Sign up by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk to secure your place
Open discussions planned
The Let’s Talk session, featuring a moderated discussion about current events, will be held at the Garvey Senior Activity Center starting on Nov. 5 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. All subjects allowed, including art, culture, religion, politics, science and health. The first session’s focus topic suggestion is “Help in deciding which media information to trust.” Sign up by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
What type are you?
The Northern Senior Activity Center will host a two-part workshop that will not only allow you to take Myers-Briggs Assessment to identify your type but also discuss your type so you have a better understanding of the lens through which you see the world. The Myers-Briggs Assessment is an introspective self-report questionnaire used to identify different psychological types. The test will be given on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 1 to 2 p.m. and the results will be determined and discussed on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. This workshop will be led by a former clinical social worker. To sign up in advance, visit the sign-up table or call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Veterans celebration set at Loffler
On Friday, Nov. 8, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. the staff at the Loffler Senior Activity Center will honor veterans, active duty and former service members at the annual Veterans Circle Celebration. Veterans can wear their ribbons and uniforms for a staff-prepared breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. This is a ticketed event; cost is $4 for civilians, free for veterans and active duty service members (ticket still required). Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, for tickets or more information.
Veterans event tickets available at Northern
Join the Northern Senior Activity Center for its Salute to Service Veteran’s Event on Friday, Nov. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Enjoy a hardy lunch of Salisbury steak with gravy, and hear the musical duo Rearview Mirror preform a mix of country, rock and roll, R&B and Motown. There will be door prizes, a money raffle and other special embellishments. Veterans receive a complimentary ticket at time of signup. Guests and spouses age 50+ are a suggested ticket donation of $6. To make a reservation, visit the front desk. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.
Bus trip to harbor planned
Join a bus trip to National Harbor on Tuesday, Nov. 12, to have the option to go to MGM Casino, Tanger Outlets or both. Bus leaves from the Garvey Senior Activity Center in Leonardtown at 8 a.m. and returns at approximately 5:30 p.m. Or board the bus at the Northern Senior Activity Center in Charlotte Hall at 8:30 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. The $40 fee includes motor coach transportation, driver tip and snacks for the return trip. Reserve a spot by paying at any of the county’s three senior activity centers. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71063.
Pouring art class slated
There will be a class on pour painting at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. Acrylic pouring is a fun and easy way to create one-of-a-kind works of art. Cost for the class is $10. Each person will take home their own piece of art. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext.71050.
Mah Jong is back at Loffler
If you enjoy Western Mah Jong, whether you have just learned or have been playing for a long time, you can now play at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Call 391-475-4200, ext. 71658, to participate or for more information.