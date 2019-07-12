Celebrate with the grandkids at Loffler center
The Midsummer Celebration will be held at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, July 17, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. This party is for seniors and their grandchildren to celebrate together. It features a sundae bar, karaoke, as well as opportunities to be creative. Cost is $5 for adults and free for children age 12 and under (maximum five children per adult). This party is limited to 100 people and tickets are required. Stop by the Loffler center to get tickets. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658.
Sock hop planned at Northern center
Flash back to the 1950s for a sock hop party at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Friday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jive with DJ Mean Gene in your favorite saddle shoes, poodle skirt or leather jacket. Ticket will include a cheeseburger lunch. There will also be a soda shop counter with ice cream sodas along with door prizes, money raffles and more. Purchase tickets before noon on Wednesday, July 17, at the Northern center. For ticket availability, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.
Learn some clothing style tips
On Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, July 17, at 10 a.m. Kathy Creswell will demonstrate different styles and have suggestions on ways to save money on a clothing budget. There will be tasty treats and hot coffee. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050, to learn more or to make reservations.
Learn about the dawn of rock and roll
Join at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, July 24, at 12:30 p.m. for a special performance with Phil Mckenney (lunch served at 12:30 p.m. and performance begins at 1:30 p.m.). McKenney will present his pen and ink portraits of the 20 or so performers who created a musical shockwave in the mid-50s. Advance reservations are required. To make reservations, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Learn to paint silk scarves
Terry Tabor will be teaching the art of silk scarf painting at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, July 24, at 3 p.m. The art experience starts as Tabor guides the group with a few techniques used to dye two scarves, which will be provided in two different sizes. The cost for the class is $35 per person. Payment for the class is required at the time of signup. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050, to learn more.
Luau tickets now available
The Loffler Luau, one of the most memorable summer traditions, is coming up on July 25. Tickets are available now for $10. Dance to the music of favorite DJ Mean Gene, enjoy a feast fit for a tropical island party and wear your favorite tropical garb (the center will supply the lei). A limited number of tickets will be available. Stop by the reception desk for tickets. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, for more information.
Learn how movements can improve memory, mood
Fitness instructor Judi Lyons will teach a class that focuses on specific types of movement that have been shown to sharpen cognitive function, stabilize and lighten mood, and improve immune response. These simple movements can be done by anyone. The workshop also addresses focus and concentration, stress, anxiety and sadness, as well as immune system integrity. Class will be held at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Tuesday, July 30, from 1 to 3 p.m. The cost is $20 and is due at signup. To sign up and pay, visit the front desk. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.
Take up walking this summer in state program
Wednesday, Oct. 2 has been declared by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) as Walk Maryland Day, and in preparation for the 5K walk that the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services has planned that day, start tracking your time spent walking. Pick up a log sheet at any of the senior activity centers, keep track of time walking, and turn in log by the fifth of the following month to be entered into a monthly drawing for a prize.
Then, join on the Three Notch Trail starting at Baggett Park in Laurel Grove for the finale, a 5K walk, on Oct. 2. Log sheets are also available at www.stmarysmd.com/aging. For more information, contact Alice at 301-475-4200, ext. 71063.