Awaken with yoga
The Northern Senior Activity Center will host a Self-Awakening Yoga class on Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Self-Awakening Yoga takes yoga back to its roots as a creative learning process and an expansion of consciousness. Instructor Judi Lyons will use a series of natural movements that encourage body awareness, recover freedom of movement, release emotional blockages, and unleash spiritual and physical potential. The cost is $10, payable to the instructor and is due at signup. To sign up, visit the front desk. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Learn about filling out the upcoming Census forms
This year the U.S. Census is encouraging data to be collected online. The senior activity centers will host presentations on Thursday, Jan. 16, on how to fill out Census forms. Presentations are scheduled at Loffler Senior Activity Center at 9 a.m., Northern Senior Activity Center at 12:30 p.m. and Garvey Senior Activity Center at 3 p.m. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050, to sign up.
Piano/keyboard class will be offered at Loffler center
Robert L. Jefferson, the author of the “How to Play Gospel” book series, will again offer beginner piano/keyboard classes at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on Tuesdays, Jan. 21 to Feb. 25. The cost for the lessons is $100 for six sessions and includes instruction, texts and corresponding CD. Participants will need to invest in a keyboard (cost is $50 to $100 and more).
Payment for the lessons can be made directly to Jefferson on the first day of class. Preregistration is required by Jan. 14. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the registration desk at Loffler.
Make ceramics at Garvey center later this month
The Garvey Senior Activity Center will have ceramics class on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. Marti Cotterell will teach the class and offer instruction on painting techniques. The theme for the class will be Valentine’s Day. The cost of the class is $10 for each item painted. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext.71050.
Learn tai chi to help with arthritis, fall prevention
Loffler Senior Activity Center will be offering Beginner Tai Chi for Arthritis classes on Mondays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. beginning Monday, Jan. 27. In this class, learn to do core movements on each side of the body in a graceful routine. There is no fee for this class, but a commitment to attendance and practice is necessary for success. Preregistration is required. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk by Jan. 23 to sign up.
Paint terracotta pots at the Garvey center
Brighten up home with uplifting quotes and beautiful terracotta pots for fresh plants. Join at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 10 a.m. to add color and favorite inspirational quotes to pots. Each person will get to take one pot home for $5. Let receptionist know ahead of time for more pots. For more information or to sign up, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Have lunch with a musician and learn all about rock
Phil McKenney will be at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at noon for another interactive music program. Explore the stories and sounds of the second wave of rockers, the teen idols, in this musical program.
The menu for the day will be baked ham, green beans and a tossed salad. Cost for lunch is by donation for those 60 and older and $6 for those younger than 60. To make reservations, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.