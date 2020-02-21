Tour the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretative Center
Join on Monday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. for a tour of the United States Colored Troops Interpretive Center at 21675 S. Coral Dr. in Lexington Park. The tour will be conducted by members of the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions and will include a tour of the USCT Civil War Memorial Monument, four wayside markers depicting the history of St. Mary’s African American history, and tour of the USCT Interpretive Center Museum. At the museum, civil war and other photos and history are on display. This event is free. Preregister by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71063. Transportation is on your own.
Strength training schedule adjusted at Loffler
The Thursday morning strength training class that is held at the Loffler Senior Activity Center at 8:40 a.m. will be discontinued at the end of February. The Tuesday morning strength training classes will continue as scheduled. For more about this schedule change, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658.
LIFE booklets now available
The spring semester of the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services LIFE (Learning is ForEver) program is starting soon. Booklets are now available at local senior activity center, online at and at the three county libraries. Registration begins on Wednesday, Feb. 26, and will only be taken in-person at the commissioners’ meeting room in the Chesapeake Building beginning at 11 a.m. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71063. The LIFE brochure is available online at www.stmarysmd.com/aging/life/.
Skit group performs
Center Stage Seniors is a group that performs skits for some of the Thursday luncheons at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. This group meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Loffller center to practice. They are making plans for the March 26 luncheon and have openings for different parts. If this is something that interests you, stop by this coming Thursday and check it out. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658.
Awaken with yoga at the Northern center
By popular demand, the Northern Senior Activity Center has added a second Awakening Yoga class on Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Instructor Judi Lyons will guide participants through practice and mediation. This yoga class focuses on health-wholeness of mind, body and spirit. Experience gentle yet effective poses which improve range of motion and strength, while boosting mood, energy, brain function and immunity. Try first class for free; after that, classes can be taken through the purchase of a fitness card at the price of $35 for 10 sessions. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.
Driving course for seniors offered at Northern
The Northern Senior Activity Center will host an AARP Smart Driving Course on Monday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This course includes safety strategies that older drivers can use to compensate for changes as they age. The fee is $20 or $15 for AARP members. Class is four hours with a break for lunch at 11:30 a.m., which can be reserved by noon the day before. To sign up and pay for this class in advance and to reserve lunch, visit the front desk or call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.
Learn to line dance
A new session of R&B line dancing will be held on Mondays, March 2 to 30, at 1:30 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The class will be taking it step by step and learning dances like the Cupid Shuffle and The Wobble. The cost is $2 per class, payable to Marie Bond at time of the class. Call the Garvey Senior Activity Center at 301-475-4200, ext. 71050, for more information.
Improve your brain
The class “Brain.e.ology” will be held on Tuesdays, March 3 to 31, at 1:30 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Losing memory or cognitive ability is a tremendous fear, but there is growing evidence that cognitive ability can be maintained or even improved to the end of life. Brain-e-ology is designed to dispel the limiting myths of memory loss and aging; give participants a better understanding of how their brain works; give the tools to incorporate brain fitness activities into daily lives; and create open minds. There is no fee for this program. Class size is limited, so register early by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Make ceramics with Marti
The Garvey Senior Activity Center is now offering a ceramics class. Enjoy painting and creating personalized gifts or decorations for the home. Marti Cotterell will be teaching the class and offering instruction on painting techniques on Wednesday, March 4, at 10 a.m. She will bring in Easter themed pieces for painting. The cost of the class is $10 for each item painted and includes the firing of the item. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext.71050.
Get a free fall risk assessments
Dr. Mike O’Brien with Freedom Physical Therapy will be at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Monday, March 9, to conduct free, 15-minute fall risk assessments from 1 to 4 p.m. Appointments are limited. To sign up in advance, visit the sign-up table or call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Get help with organizing prescription meds
Nearly half of the U.S. population takes at least one prescription drug, while more than one-third of adults 45 or older are on three or more prescriptions. AARP has developed a program designed to help effectively manage prescriptions, reduce complications and achieve maximal health benefits. Mary Tennyson, a volunteer Health Watch coordinator, will offer the presentation “Wise Up on Meds” at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on March 11 at 10 a.m. To sign up, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk.
Learn to cope with chronic conditions
The “Living Well with Chronic Conditions” program supports those dealing with chronic health issues. The small group promotes introspection, sharing and action by addressing topics such as pain, frustration, sleeping and talking with practitioners, and learning and practicing coping techniques. This series is being held at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Wednesdays, March 11 to April 15, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. A commitment from participants to attend all six sessions is needed for good results. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 73102, to sign up for this free program.
Find time to play cards
There are lots of card-playing opportunities at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. On Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings pinochle players begin gathering at 8 a.m. and keep it going until lunch time. Tuesday is the day for bridge, pitch and canasta, while Wednesday and Thursday ushers in a group that plays penny poker and pitch. There are many afternoons when impromptu games of Uno or something similar break out. There are also puzzles, extra card decks, classic favorite games like dominoes, cribbage and Scrabble available, and additionally, there are coloring sheets with markers and color pencils available in the same activity closet. Just show up or, if you have questions, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658.