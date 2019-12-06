Get fit for free this month
Enhance Fitness is a group exercise and falls prevention program that helps older adults at all levels of fitness become more active, energized and empowered to sustain independent lives. This class is available at all St. Mary’s senior activity centers at no cost in December. It meets at the Loffler Senior Activity Center at 2 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, for more information.
Bingo gift donations needed
Every year at the Loffler Senior Activity Center there is a special day of bingo in which Christmas shopping items are the prizes. There will be a full house of 50 players, so the center is looking for donations of gifts for prize table. Donations should be new items items that are suitable for gift-giving. They should not be gift-wrapped. Donations can be dropped off at the Loffler center on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., now through Dec. 17. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658.
Hear for the holidays
Jacobs Audiology will be at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon for a drop-in open house event. They will have refreshments, complimentary hearing screenings, courtesy hearing aid cleanings, educational materials and a raffle. Call, 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Enjoy a breakfast casserole
Make reservations for a staff-prepared breakfast with friends on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Northern Senior Activity Center for a Christmas breakfast casserole with hash browns and a sweet roll. The cost is $2 and is due at signup in advance at the front desk. For availability, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.
Gingerbread house craft class planned at the Garvey center
Come join and create the time-honored tradition of holiday gingerbread houses at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. Staff will supply all the materials. Each person will take home one gingerbread house. There will be hot cocoa and cookies to enjoy as well. Cost for the class is $5. Payment is due when registering. To learn more or to sign up, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Celebrate the season
Set aside Friday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the annual St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services Christmas party, which will take place at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Tickets are available at all three senior activity centers for a suggested donation of $14. The party will feature a DJ, dancing, raffles, door prizes, party favors and a toast to the season of giving. The feast will be catered by Mission BBQ. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, for more. Limited number of tickets are available.
Lunchtime theater show slated at Garvey center this month
The Garvey Senior Activity Center will present its lunchtime theater show “Perplexing Polar Problems” on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at noon. Learn about the somewhat unusual solution to Santa’s problems in this delightful show, complete with stuffed shells lunch. Cost for lunch is by donation for those ages 60 and older, and $6 for those younger than 60. To make reservations, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Visiting show troupe performs holiday luncheon special later this month at Northern center
The Northern Senior Activity Center will sponsor the Charles County Show Troupe for its holiday performance of “Christmas Love” on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 10:30 a.m.to 12:30 p.m. This variety show will feature, singing, dancing, comedy and more.
The performance will be followed by lunch and door prizes. Suggested donation for a ticket is $5 for this event. To sign up and pay in advance, visit the front desk. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.