RSVP banquet canceled
Based on information from the Centers for Disease Control, older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions should avoid large crowds as much as possible to reduce people’s risk of being exposed to COVID-19. For these reasons, the St. Mary’s County Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Volunteer Recognition Banquet, scheduled for March 18, has been canceled. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Nutrition talk on sugar slated at Loffler center
Donna Taggert, a licensed dietician, will offer the presentation “What About Sugar?” on Monday, March 16, at 10 a.m. at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. This will be a good opportunity to get some questions answered about sugar and the different forms of it. Additionally, she will offer private nutrition counseling at no cost on the same date. To sign up for the presentation, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk at Loffler. To make an appointment for nutrition counseling, text or call Taggert at 240-538-6539.
Make ceramics with Marti at Garvey center
If you enjoy painting and creating personalized gifts or decorations for the home, this is the class for you. Marti Cotterell will be teaching a ceramics class and offering instruction on painting techniques at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, March 18, at 10 a.m. The cost of the class is $10 for each item painted and includes the firing of the item. For more call, 301-475-4200, ext.71050.
New tai chi classes set
If you have learned the Core Movements of Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention and would like to continue learning the next set of movements, Level II classes will begin on Monday, March 16, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Classes will be on Mondays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. through April 13. Preregistration is not required, though you must have attended the Level I classes that included “Commencement through Waving Hands in The Clouds to the Left.” If you have questions, call Shellie at 301-475-4200, ext. 71655.
Buffet dinner set to raise funds for Garvey center
The Garvey Senior Activity Center Council will be hosting a fundraiser to support programs and activities for the Garvey center at Kevin’s Corner Kafé in Leonardtown on Wednesday, March 25, from 3 to 9 p.m. The buffet menu will consist of fried fish, fried and steamed shrimp, top round, fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and more. The cost is $30 per person. Call 301-997-1260 to make reservations.
Fundraiser features adventure rooms
Escape Rooms Southern Maryland, located at 22715 Washington St. in Leonardtown, will be hosting a fundraiser on Friday, March 27, with proceeds being donated to the Garvey Senior Activity Center Council. The cost is $27 per person or $150 per private room. An escape room is an hour-long adventure game in which players solve a mystery to escape a themed room. The rooms provide hands on opportunities to crack codes, discover clues and solve puzzles. To register, go to www.escaperoomsomd.com and book to play any room on March 27 to have a portion of proceeds go to the Garvey center council.
Learn to line dance
R&B Line Dancing will be offered at the Northern Senior Activity Center starting on Friday, March 27, from 1 to 2 p.m. Learn step-by-step some of today’s trendiest line dances, including the “Git Up Dance,” “Cupid Shuffle” and the “Wobble.” Payment of $12 for six classes is made directly to instructors the day of class. To sign up for this six-session class in advance, visit the sign-up table or call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Basket raffle for Maryland Day underway
Celebrate the love of all things Maryland by winning a bountiful Maryland Day basket that includes state designed flags, hats, scarves, polo shirt, magnets, cutting board, mousepad, gloves, tie, shoelaces, lanyards, coloring book and more, valued at over $188. It’s on display now.
The cost is $1 for one chance or $5 for eight tickets; tickets are purchased at the Northern Senior Activity Center’s front desk. The winner will be picked on Maryland Day, Wednesday, March 25, at noon. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.
Spring party set for next month
The second annual Spring-Diggity Party will take place at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on Thursday, April 23, to celebrate spring. DJ Mean Gene will provide music and dancing. The menu will feature barbecue chicken and more. Ticket sales will be limited to 100, and the suggested donation is $8 per person. Tickets will only be sold at the Loffler center. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658.