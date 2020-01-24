Try out Zumba at Northern center
Looking for an exercise class that gets you moving while having fun? The Northern Senior Activity Center has Zumba Gold on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. Instructor Geno Rothback will have participants sweating while dancing to contemporary and Latin beats. Try first class for free, and after that, classes can be taken through the purchase of a fitness card at a cost of $35 for 10 sessions. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.
Learn tai chi to help with arthritis, fall prevention
Loffler Senior Activity Center will be offering beginner tai chi for Arthritis classes on Mondays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. beginning Monday, Jan. 27. In this class, learn to do core movements on each side of the body in a graceful routine. There is no fee for this class, but a commitment to attendance and practice is necessary for success. Preregistration is required. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk to sign up.
Get fit on Saturday mornings
Saturday Enhance Fitness is back at the Northern Senior Activity Center starting Saturday, Feb. 1, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Senior fitness instructor Cheryl Hiller will get hearts pumping in this evidence-based, cardio and strength training class. Try first class for free, and after that, classes can be taken through the purchase of a fitness card at a cost of $35 for 10 sessions. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.
Nutrition counseling offered
Do you have questions about your diet that you would like answered? Donna Taggert, a certified diabetes educator and registered dietician, will be at the Garvey Senior Activity Center to help answer those questions. Call Taggert directly at 240-538-6539 to make an appointment. She has openings at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. for counseling. And, join her on Monday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m. for her presentation of Heart Healthy Eating.
There is no cost to attend; however, advance signup is required. Register for the presentation by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Make bead jewelry at Garvey activity center
Come and create personalized pieces of beautiful jewelry at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 10 a.m. The center will supply the beads and tools and participants supply the creativity. Kathy Creswell will be there to help make the jewelry. Participants are welcome to make either a necklace or a bracelet, or both. The cost for each piece is $10. Let the receptionist know when signing up how many pieces you plan on making as supplies are purchased ahead of time. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050, to register for the class.