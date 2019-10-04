Nutrition tips offered
Each month dietitian Donna Taggert offers a presentation on a nutrition topic. This month she will discuss the topic “Eat to Trim Belly Fat” at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on Monday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. To attend this free session, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658. Additionally, Taggert offers free, personalized nutrition counseling before and after the presentation; make an appointment by text message or calling 240-538-6539 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Annual barn party planned
Kick off the autumn season with a good old fashion barn party planned by the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The ninth annual Barn Party will be held at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy country music by True Blue Country, twirl your partner around the dance floor, and enjoy a catered pulled pork meal. There will be a 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at any senior activity centers. Tickets must be purchased in advance; there will be no ticket sales at the door. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Wellness clinic planned
The College of Southern Maryland’s nursing program will provide a free wellness clinic at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Presentation topics will include thyroid and aging, chronic kidney disease, mental health and aging, changing senses, hypertension and effects of stress. Health checks include blood pressure, height and weight, and heart rate. This event is free. Drop-ins are welcome.
Driving class offered
An AARP Safe-Driving course will be held at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (with an hour lunch break at 11:30 a.m.). This program includes emphasis on roundabouts, pavement markings, stop-sign compliance, red-light running, and safety issues such as speeding, seat belt and turn signal use. Preregistration is required and can be accomplished by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the registration desk at Loffler. Lunch can be ordered at the same time you register for the class. Class fee is $20 or $15 for AARP members.
Have lunch with a singer
Guest vocalist Bruce Thomas will be at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at noon. Thomas is a diverse performer who can effortlessly move through inspirational, swing, jazz, pop and R&B. The menu for lunch includes lasagna,. A donation toward the cost of meal is appreciated for those 60 years or older. For those under 60, cost is $6. To make reservations, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Spooktacular theater slated
Save the date for the next Spooktacular Lunchtime Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at noon at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Will it be a comedy of creepy characters or a haunting tale of terror? The menu will include barbecue chicken. A donation toward the cost of meal is appreciated for those 60 years or older; for those under 60, cost is $6. To make reservations call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Halloween party set at Loffler
Kick off the holiday season at the Loffler Senior Activity Center by celebrating Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m. with music, dancing, occasional spurts of impromptu entertainment and a scary lunch: Spicy Spider Cider, Coffin-Wrapped Monster with Sour Yellow Sauce, Dirt-Dabbled Orange Earth Apples, Green Leaves with Severed (Mandarin) Sections, Honeyed Toadstool, and for dessert: Smothered Burial Mounds. Wear a costume — there will be prizes in several categories. This is a ticketed event ($6 suggested donation) with a limited number of tickets available. Stop by Loffler to get tickets. Call 301-475-4200, ext.71658, for more information.
Mixer planned for Halloween
Put on some Halloween spirit, get together with friends and dance at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 1 to 4 p.m. Come get your groove on with DJ Mean Gene. Feel free to dress in costume. Tickets cost $5. Refreshments will be provided and there will also be a money raffle. Payment is due at sign up at front desk. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Health fair slated
The 2019 Health Fair, sponsored by the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services, will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, located at 44219 Airport Road in California. There will be screenings, including body composition, glucose, skin cancer, hearing, vision and blood pressure. There will be a massage therapist offering free mini-massages, flu shots, expired medicine collection and much more. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or email sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com. Register online at www.stmarysmd.com/aging/healthfair.asp.
Learn to drive safe at Northern center
An AARP Safe-Driving course will be held at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (with an hour lunch break at 11:30 a.m.). This program includes emphasis on roundabouts, pavement markings, stop-sign compliance, red-light running, and safety issues such as speeding, seat belt and turn signal use. Lunch can be ordered at the same time you register for the class. Class fee is $20 or $15 for AARP members. Preregistration is required and can be accomplished by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 73101, or stop by the registration desk at Northern.
Bus trip to National Harbor planned
Join a bus trip to National Harbor on Tuesday, Nov. 12, to have the option to go to MGM Casino, Tanger Outlets or both. Bus leaves from the Garvey Senior Activity Center in Leonardtown at 8 a.m. and returns at approximately 5:30 p.m. Or board the bus at the Northern Senior Activity Center in Charlotte Hall at 8:30 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. The $40 fee includes motor coach transportation, driver tip and snacks for the return trip. Reserve a spot by paying at any of the county’s three senior activity centers. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71063.
Mah Jong is back at Loffler
If you enjoy Western Mah Jong, whether you have just learned or have been playing for a long time, you can now play at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Call 391-475-4200, ext. 71658, to participate or for more information.