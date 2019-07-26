Driving course offered next week at Northern center
The Northern Senior Activity Center will host an AARP Smart Driving Course on Tuesday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 2p.m. This course includes proven safety strategies that older drivers can use to compensate for changes as they age and allow them to drive more safely and confidently for as long as possible. The fee is $20 or $15 for AARP members. Class is four hours with a break for lunch at 11:30 a.m. To sign up and pay in advance, visit the front desk. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.
Make stepping stones for a garden at the Garvey center
Back by popular demand, join Deb as she shows the class how to create beautiful stepping stones for a summer garden on Wednesday, July 31, at 10 a.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Bring special memories items such as broken china, shells, pieces of sea glass or tiles. These stepping stones make wonderful additions to memorial gardens. Cost is $5 per stone. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050, to register.
Play bingo, eat pizza and color
To celebrate National Coloring Book Day, the Northern Senior Activity Center will have an intergenerational bingo on Friday, Aug. 2, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. This is sure to be a fun bonding time with your school-aged grandchildren with both adult and kid-friendly prizes. Cost is $2 for two cards per person. A kid-friendly pizza lunch will be available for purchase at signup. Pizza will be $2 for two slices and must be purchased in advance. Advance signup is required for both bingo and pizza lunch. To sign up and pay, visit the front desk.
Create ceramics at the Garvey center next month
The Garvey Senior Activity Center is offering a ceramics class on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. Marti Cotterell will be teaching the class and offering instruction on painting techniques to make a leaf bowl. The cost of the class is $10 for each item painted and includes the firing of the item. Payment is due at the time of signup. Checks may be made payable to Marti Cotterell. For more information call, 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Educational video to be shown
Join at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. for a 60-minute educational video, “Ocean Odyssey,” featuring an exploration of marine ecosystems. This video is a Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History presentation. Seats are limited, so stop by the reception desk during regular hours to sign up or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658.
Listen to a singer during lunch
Hear special guest vocalist Suzette Pritchett perform at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at noon. Pritchett has been singing professionally for 30 years and has a beautiful, sultry voice. Space is limited. The menu for lunch includes seafood salad on lettuce, pickled beets, corn and more. Cost for lunch is by donation for those ages 60 and older and $6 for those younger than 60. To make reservations, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Learn about health resources
Join volunteer Healthwatch instructor at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. as she discusses how to access local resources that will help in many different aspects of a senior citizen’s life. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk to sign up.
Ice cream social planned
On Friday, Aug. 16, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The Garvey Senior Activity Center will serve vanilla ice cream in a cup with a toppings bar provided by the Garvey Senior Activity Center Council. Musical entertainment will feature Paul Barber, who will sing and play keyboard to favorite oldie but goodie summer favorites. Purchase tickets in advance by Aug. 14 and get a special discounted rate of $3 per ticket. Same-day tickets are $5. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Scarf dyeing class offered
Terry Tabor, a silk painting artist, will host a silk scarf dyeing class on Aug. 21 at the Loffler Senior Activity Center at 10 a.m. Cost is $35 and includes all materials including two different size silk scarves. Payment is due to the instructor on the day of class. Reserve a seat by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk.
Take up walking this summer in state program
Wednesday, Oct. 2 has been declared by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) as Walk Maryland Day, and in preparation for the 5K walk that the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services has planned that day, start tracking your time spent walking. Pick up a log sheet at any of the senior activity centers, keep track of time walking, and turn in log by the fifth of the following month to be entered into a monthly drawing for a prize. Then, join on the Three Notch Trail starting at Baggett Park in Laurel Grove for the finale, a 5K walk, on Oct. 2. Log sheets are also available at www.stmarysmd.com/aging. For more information, contact Alice at 301-475-4200, ext. 71063.