Get fit on Saturdays
The Northern Senior Activity Center offers Enhance Fitness on select Saturdays. For the month of August, class will be held on Aug. 17 and 31 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. This evidence-based cardio and strength training class is a fun, energizing way to build muscle and improve overall health. Try the first class for free. If interested in participating on a regular basis, fitness cards are available at $35 for 10 sessions at the front desk during normal business hours. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Ice cream social planned
On Friday, Aug. 16, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The Garvey Senior Activity Center will serve vanilla ice cream in a cup with a toppings bar provided by the Garvey Senior Activity Center Council. Musical entertainment will feature Paul Barber, who will sing and play keyboard to favorite oldie but goodie summer favorites. Purchase tickets in advance by Aug. 14 and get a special discounted rate of $3 per ticket. Same-day tickets are $5. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Scarf dyeing class offered
Terry Tabor, a silk painting artist, will host a silk scarf dyeing class on Aug. 21 at the Loffler Senior Activity Center at 10 a.m. Cost is $35 and includes all materials including two different size silk scarves. Payment is due to the instructor on the day of class. Reserve a seat by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk.
Meet the sheriff
The Triad/SALT Council invites you to “Coffee with the Sheriff” at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 9:30 a.m. Learn more about the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the issues that affect seniors, and meet Sheriff Tim Cameron (R). Advance registration is required. To sign up, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71073.
Driver class offered
Topics covered in the AARP Safe Driver Course include, but are not limited to, roundabouts, pavement markings, stop-sign compliance, red-light running, and safety issues such as speeding, seatbelt and turn-signal use. The class is offered Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The cost is $15 for AARP members, $20 for nonmembers. Advance signup is required. Lunch is available at the center; cost is $6 for those under the age of 60 and a donation for those ages 60 and older. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050, to register for the class.
Learn how tai chi can help alleviate arthritis
Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention for Beginners classes at the Loffler Senior Activity Center will begin on Monday, Sept. 9. The classes will be held on Mondays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. through Monday, Oct. 7. There is no fee for this class, but a commitment to attendance and practice is necessary for success and preregistration is required. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk to sign up.
Make art with watercolor pencils
Watercolor pencils are a unique medium for creating art. Join at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Monday, Sept. 9, at 9:30 a.m. as a volunteer guides you through the process. There is no fee for this class; however, space is limited. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050, to register.
Take up walking this summer in state program
Wednesday, Oct. 2 has been declared by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) as Walk Maryland Day, and in preparation for the 5K walk that the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services has planned that day, start tracking your time spent walking. Pick up a log sheet at any of the senior activity centers, keep track of time walking, and turn in log by the fifth of the following month to be entered into a monthly drawing for a prize. Then, join on the Three Notch Trail starting at Baggett Park in Laurel Grove for the finale, a 5K walk, on Oct. 2. Log sheets are also available at www.stmarysmd.com/aging. For more information, contact Alice at 301-475-4200, ext. 71063.
Learn to manage diabetes
The Diabetes Self-Management classes give attendees tools need to take control of their disease. Topics covered include nutrition, stress management, medication management and more. Classes are held at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Tuesdays, Sept. 17 through Oct. 22, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. There is no fee to attend; however, attendance at all six sessions is recommended. Space in the class is limited. Register by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.