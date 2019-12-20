Holiday closings announced for centers
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25, and Thursday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas and on Wednesday, Jan. 1, and Thursday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s. Congregate and home-delivered Meals will not be served those days. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050, or visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging for more information.
Learn to line dance
Marie Bond and Catherine Bush will lead R&B line dancing at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Fridays, Jan. 3 to Feb. 7, from 1 to 2 p.m. These ladies will guide participants step-by-step to learn some of today’s trendiest line dances, including the “Git Up Dance,” “Cupid Shuffle” and the “Wobble.” Payment of $12, or $2 per class, is made directly to instructors the day of class. To sign up for this six-session class in advance, visit the sign-up table or call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Learn to manage diabetes
Diabetes self-management classes give attendees tools needed to take control of the disease. Topics covered include nutrition, stress management, medication management and more. This class will be held at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Mondays at 1:30 p.m., Jan. 6 to Feb. 24. Space in the class is limited. Register by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71050. There is no fee to attend; however, attendance at all six sessions is highly recommended.
Learn tai chi to help with arthritis
The Northern Senior Activity Center will offer a new Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention course on Tuesdays, Jan. 7 to March 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. This program was developed by Dr. Paul Lam with the Tai Chi for Health Institute as a safe and effective exercise program for those with arthritis to improve balance, build strength and promote total-body wellness. In this class series, participants will learn both the original and second part movements in a complete 12-week cycle. The first seven weeks will focus on the core and extended movements taught in the original program. The final five weeks will focus on the Part 2 movements. Advanced sign up is required, no drop-in space is available. To sign up for this 12-week series in advance, visit the sign-up table or call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Movie about Tourette’s syndrome to be shown
In January, the Educational Video Series at the Loffler Senior Activity Center will present a Hallmark Hall of Fame movie that is based on a true story: “Front of the Class” tells the story of Brad, who, as a young child, started making funny noises. By the time he was diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome, he had learned to hate school. When an understanding school principal offered encouragement, he decided to become a teacher. This 97-minute movie will be shown on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. Register by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk to sign up.
Assess mental health at Loffler center next month
Meet Mary Tennyson, the new Health Watch coordinator at the Loffler Activity Center, on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m. when she will be on hand to discuss ways to assess mental well-being. To sign up, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk.
Have lunch with a musician and learn all about rock
Phil McKenney will be at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at noon for another interactive music program. Explore the stories and sounds of the second wave of rockers, the teen idols, in this musical program. The menu for the day will be baked ham, green beans and a tossed salad. Cost for lunch is by donation for those 60 and older and $6 for those younger than 60. To make reservations, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Learn tips at Loffler to fill out Census forms
Another decade begins, which means it’s time for the U.S. Census. There will be a presentation at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on how to fill out the newest Census forms on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 9 a.m. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk for more information or to sign up.