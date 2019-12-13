Get fit for free this month
Enhance Fitness is a group exercise and falls prevention program that helps older adults at all levels of fitness become more active, energized and empowered to sustain independent lives. This class is available at all St. Mary’s senior activity centers at no cost in December. It meets at the Loffler Senior Activity Center at 2 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, for more information.
Visiting show troupe to perform luncheon special
The Northern Senior Activity Center will sponsor the Charles County Show Troupe for its holiday performance of “Christmas Love” on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 10:30 a.m.to 12:30 p.m. This variety show will feature, singing, dancing, comedy and more. The performance will be followed by lunch and door prizes. Suggested donation for a ticket is $5 for this event. To sign up and pay in advance, visit the front desk. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Lunchtime theater show slated at Garvey center for later this month
The Garvey Senior Activity Center will present its lunchtime theater show “Perplexing Polar Problems” on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at noon. Learn about the somewhat unusual solution to Santa’s problems in this delightful show, complete with stuffed shells lunch. Cost for lunch is by donation for those ages 60 and older, and $6 for those younger than 60. To make reservations, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Make a wreath centerpiece
Dazzle friends and family at upcoming holiday events by making a holiday wreath center piece with fresh evergreens and flowers. Learn to use a fresh floral foam wreath form to create your own custom piece complete with accent candle in glass votive to add that warm and cozy glow. Class will be at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $25 and includes all materials and instruction. To sign up with payment in advance, visit the front desk. For availability, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Learn to manage diabetes
Diabetes self-management classes give attendees tools needed to take control of the disease. Topics covered include nutrition, stress management, medication management and more. This class will be held at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Mondays at 1:30 p.m., Jan. 6 to Feb. 24. Space in the class is limited. Register by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71050. There is no fee to attend; however, attendance at all six sessions is highly recommended.
Movie about Tourette’s syndrome to be shown
In January, the Educational Video Series at the Loffler Senior Activity Center will present a Hallmark Hall of Fame movie that is based on a true story: “Front of the Class” tells the story of Brad, who, as a young child, started making funny noises. By the time he was diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome, he had learned to hate school. When an understanding school principal offered encouragement, he decided to become a teacher.
This 97-minute movie will be shown on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. Register by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk to sign up.
Assess mental health at Loffler center next month
Meet Mary Tennyson, the new Health Watch coordinator at the Loffler Activity Center, on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m. when she will be on hand to discuss ways to assess mental well-being. To sign up, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk.
Have lunch with a musician and learn all about rock
Phil McKenney will be at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at noon for another interactive music program. Explore the , the second wave of rockers, the teen idols, in this musical program. The menu for the day will be baked ham, green beans and a tossed salad. Cost for lunch is by donation for those 60 and older and $6 for those younger than 60. To make reservations, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.