LIFE booklets now available
The spring semester of the St. Mary's County Department of Aging and Human Services LIFE (Learning is ForEver) program is starting soon. Booklets are now available at local senior activity center, online at and at the three county libraries. Registration begins on Wednesday, Feb. 26, and will only be taken in-person at the commissioners' meeting room in the Chesapeake Building beginning at 11 a.m. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71063. The LIFE brochure is available online at www.stmarysmd.com/aging/life/.
Skit group performs at the Loffler center
Center Stage Seniors is a group that performs skits for some of the Thursday luncheons at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. This group meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Loffller center to practice. They are making plans for the March 26 luncheon and have openings for different parts. If this is something that interests you, stop by this coming Thursday and check it out. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658.
Awaken with yoga at the Northern center
By popular demand, the Northern Senior Activity Center has added a second Awakening Yoga class on Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Instructor Judi Lyons will guide participants through practice and mediation. This yoga class focuses on health-wholeness of mind, body and spirit. Experience gentle yet effective poses which improve range of motion and strength, while boosting mood, energy, brain function and immunity. Try first class for free; after that, classes can be taken through the purchase of a fitness card at the price of $35 for 10 sessions. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.
Grief presentation planned at Northern
Join at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. for a special presentation with Theron “TJ” Hudson, bereavement coordinator with Hospice of St. Mary’s. Hudson is a respected resource who helps others in coping with and transcending change of life experiences related to loss, such as living alone, loss of companionship, loneliness and isolation, caregiving responsibilities, and post-holiday blues. Advance signup is required. To sign up for this free presentation, visit the sign-up table. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Driving course offered at Garvey center
The Garvey Senior Activity Center will host an AARP Smart Driving Course on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Topics covered in this course include roundabouts, pavement markings, stop-sign compliance, red-light running, and safety issues such as speeding, seatbelt and turn-signal use. The fee is $20 or $15 for AARP members. Class is four hours with a break for lunch at 11:30 a.m., which can be reserved by noon the day before. To sign up and pay for this class in advance and to reserve lunch, visit the front desk or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Make ceramics with Marti
The Garvey Senior Activity Center is now offering a ceramics class. Enjoy painting and creating personalized gifts or decorations for the home. Marti Cotterell will be teaching the class and offering instruction on painting techniques on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m. The cost of the class is $10 for each item painted and includes the firing of the item. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext.71050.
Driving course for seniors offered at Northern
The Northern Senior Activity Center will host an AARP Smart Driving Course on Monday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This course includes safety strategies that older drivers can use to compensate for changes as they age. The fee is $20 or $15 for AARP members. Class is four hours with a break for lunch at 11:30 a.m., which can be reserved by noon the day before. To sign up and pay for this class in advance and to reserve lunch, visit the front desk or call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.
Tour the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretative Center
Join on Monday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. for a tour of the United States Colored Troops Interpretive Center at 21675 S. Coral Dr. in Lexington Park. The tour will be conducted by members of the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions and will include a tour of the USCT Civil War Memorial Monument, four wayside markers depicting the history of St. Mary’s African American history, and tour of the USCT Interpretive Center Museum. At the museum, civil war and other photos and history are on display. This event is free. Preregister by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71063. Transportation is on your own.