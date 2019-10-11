Health fair slated for next week
The 2019 Health Fair, sponsored by the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services, will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, located at 44219 Airport Road in California. There will be screenings, including body composition, glucose, skin cancer, hearing, vision and blood pressure. There will be a massage therapist offering free mini-massages, flu shots, expired medicine collection and much more. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or email sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com. Register online at www.stmarysmd.com/aging/healthfair.asp.
Driving class offered at Loffler center
An AARP Safe-Driving course will be held at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (with an hour lunch break at 11:30 a.m.). This program includes emphasis on roundabouts, pavement markings, stop-sign compliance, red-light running, and safety issues such as speeding, seat belt and turn signal use. Preregistration is required and can be accomplished by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the registration desk at Loffler. Lunch can be ordered at the same time you register for the class. Class fee is $20 or $15 for AARP members.
Have lunch with a singer
Guest vocalist Bruce Thomas will be at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at noon. Thomas is a diverse performer who can effortlessly move through inspirational, swing, jazz, pop and R&B. The menu for lunch includes lasagna,. A donation toward the cost of meal is appreciated for those 60 years or older. For those under 60, cost is $6. To make reservations, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Presentation on eye health planned
Linda Weintraub, a volunteer Healthwatch instructor, will discuss maintaining the health of eyes on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk to sign up for this free presentation.
Spooktacular theater coming soon
Save the date for the next Spooktacular Lunchtime Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at noon at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Will it be a comedy of creepy characters or a haunting tale of terror? The menu will include barbecue chicken. A donation toward the cost of meal is appreciated for those 60 years or older; for those under 60, cost is $6. To make reservations call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Learn to drive safe at Northern center
An AARP Safe-Driving course will be held at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (with an hour lunch break at 11:30 a.m.). This program includes emphasis on roundabouts, pavement markings, stop-sign compliance, red-light running, and safety issues such as speeding, seat belt and turn signal use. Lunch can be ordered at the same time you register for the class. Class fee is $20 or $15 for AARP members. Preregistration is required and can be accomplished by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 73101, or stop by the registration desk at Northern.
Halloween party set at Loffler
Kick off the holiday season at the Loffler Senior Activity Center by celebrating Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m. with music, dancing, occasional spurts of impromptu entertainment and a scary lunch: Spicy Spider Cider, Coffin-Wrapped Monster with Sour Yellow Sauce, Dirt-Dabbled Orange Earth Apples, Green Leaves with Severed (Mandarin) Sections, Honeyed Toadstool, and for dessert: Smothered Burial Mounds. Wear a costume — there will be prizes in several categories. This is a ticketed event ($6 suggested donation) with a limited number of tickets available. Stop by Loffler to get tickets. Call 301-475-4200, ext.71658, for more.
Mixer planned for Halloween
Put on some Halloween spirit, get together with friends and dance at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 1 to 4 p.m. Come get your groove on with DJ Mean Gene. Feel free to dress in costume. Tickets cost $5. Refreshments will be provided and there will also be a raffle. Payment is due at sign up at front desk. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Bus trip to National Harbor planned
Join a bus trip to National Harbor on Tuesday, Nov. 12, to have the option to go to MGM Casino, Tanger Outlets or both. Bus leaves from the Garvey Senior Activity Center in Leonardtown at 8 a.m. and returns at approximately 5:30 p.m. Or board the bus at the Northern Senior Activity Center in Charlotte Hall at 8:30 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. The $40 fee includes motor coach transportation, driver tip and snacks for the return trip. Reserve a spot by paying at any of the county’s three senior activity centers. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71063.
Mah Jong is back at Loffler
If you enjoy Western Mah Jong, whether you have just learned or have been playing for a long time, you can now play at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Call 391-475-4200, ext. 71658, to participate or for more information.