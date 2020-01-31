Learn to line dance
There is still time to get in on R&B line dancing at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Fridays. The last two sessions of this cycle will be Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 from 1 to 2 p.m. Learn some of today’s trendiest line dances, including the “Git Up Dance,” “Cupid Shuffle” and the “Wobble.” Payment of $2 per class is made directly to instructors the day of class.
Nutrition counseling offered at Garvey center
Do you have questions about your diet that you would like answered? Donna Taggert, a certified diabetes educator and registered dietician, will be at the Garvey Senior Activity Center to help answer those questions. Call Taggert directly at 240-538-6539 to make an appointment. She has openings at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. for counseling. And, join her on Monday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m. for her presentation of Heart Healthy Eating. There is no cost to attend; however, advance signup is required. Register for the presentation by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Make bead jewelry at Garvey activity center
Come and create personalized pieces of beautiful jewelry at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 10 a.m. The center will supply the beads and tools and participants supply the creativity. Kathy Creswell will be there to help make the jewelry. Participants are welcome to make either a necklace or a bracelet, or both. The cost for each piece is $10. Let the receptionist know when signing up how many pieces you plan on making as supplies are purchased ahead of time. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050, to register for the class.
Book discussion focuses on civil rights coverage
Carol McCabe Booker will be at the Loffler Senior Activity Center to discuss her husband’s book, “Shocking the Conscience: A Reporter’s Account of the Civil Rights Movement,” which tells the history of Simeon Booker’s 65-year journalism career. This book explains how African Americans went from being ignored in the mainstream press to the focus of heavy coverage of the civil rights movement, and the role of Booker’s reporting in Jet magazine. This presentation will take place on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk to sign up.
Learn healthy eating tips
On Feb. 10, dietitian Donna Taggert will present Heart Healthy Eating at 10 a.m. at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. On that same day, she will offer free personal nutritional counseling at 9 and 11 a.m. for those who make an appointment by text message or calling 240-538-6539. To sign up for the Heart Healthy Eating presentation, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk at Loffler.
Carson film to be shown at the Loffler center
Loffler Senior Activity Center will present a video on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. that features an interview in which Dr. Ben Carson, secretary of U.S. Housing and Urban Development, tells how he rose from poverty to fame. He offers career advice and outlines his steps to success. There are also interviews with other professionals in medicine as well as Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin who discuss Carson’s successes. Register to see this 81-minute video by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk to sign up. Free, but seating is limited.
Awaken with yoga at the Northern center
By popular demand, the Northern Senior Activity Center has added a second Awakening Yoga class on Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Instructor Judi Lyons will guide participants through practice and mediation. This yoga class focuses on health-wholeness of mind, body and spirit. Experience gentle yet effective poses which improve range of motion and strength, while boosting mood, energy, brain function and immunity.
Try first class for free; after that, classes can be taken through the purchase of a fitness card at the price of $35 for 10 sessions. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.