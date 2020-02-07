Skit group performs at the Loffler center
Center Stage Seniors is a group that performs skits for some of the Thursday luncheons at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. This group meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Loffller center to practice. They are making plans for the March 26 luncheon and have openings for different parts. If this is something that interests you, stop by this coming Thursday and check it out. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658.
Learn healthy eating tips
On Feb. 10, dietitian Donna Taggert will present Heart Healthy Eating at 10 a.m. at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. On that same day, she will offer free personal nutritional counseling at 9 and 11 a.m. for those who make an appointment by text message or calling 240-538-6539.
To sign up for the Heart Healthy Eating presentation, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk at Loffler.
Carson film to be shown at the Loffler center
Loffler Senior Activity Center will present a video on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. that features an interview in which Dr. Ben Carson, secretary of U.S. Housing and Urban Development, tells how he rose from poverty to fame. He offers career advice and outlines his steps to success. There are also interviews with other professionals in medicine as well as Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin who discuss Carson’s successes. Register to see this 81-minute video by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk to sign up. Free, but seating is limited.
Awaken with yoga at the Northern center
By popular demand, the Northern Senior Activity Center has added a second Awakening Yoga class on Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Instructor Judi Lyons will guide participants through practice and mediation. This yoga class focuses on health-wholeness of mind, body and spirit. Experience gentle yet effective poses which improve range of motion and strength, while boosting mood, energy, brain function and immunity.
Try first class for free; after that, classes can be taken through the purchase of a fitness card at the price of $35 for 10 sessions. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.
Grief presentation planned at Northern
Join at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. for a special presentation with Theron “TJ” Hudson, bereavement coordinator with Hospice of St. Mary’s. Hudson is a respected resource who helps others in coping with and transcending change of life experiences related to loss, such as living alone, loss of companionship, loneliness and isolation, caregiving responsibilities, and post-holiday blues. Advance signup is required. To sign up for this free presentation, visit the sign-up table. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Driving course for seniors offered
The Northern Senior Activity Center will host an AARP Smart Driving Course on Monday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This course includes safety strategies that older drivers can use to compensate for changes as they age. The fee is $20 or $15 for AARP members. Class is four hours with a break for lunch at 11:30 a.m., which can be reserved by noon the day before. To sign up and pay for this class in advance and to reserve lunch, visit the front desk or call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.