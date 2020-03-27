St. Mary's senior spotlight

The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services’ Northern, Garvey and Loffler senior activity centers will be closed until further notice.
Meals will not be served at the senior activity centers. All programs and activities are canceled.
Home-delivered meals will be delivered on Mondays only beginning the week of March 30 until normal operations resume. Five meals will be provided at the time of delivery.
Residents of Cedar Lane Senior Living Community and New Towne Village will also receive a delivery of five meals on Mondays.
Senior Information and Assistance appointments will not be conducted in person. Individuals are encouraged to conduct business by phone or email, or to reschedule appointments for a time when senior activity centers have reopened.
For more information and updates, visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging or www.Facebook.com/SMCDAHS or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.