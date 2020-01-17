Awaken with yoga
By popular demand, the Northern Senior Activity Center has added a second Awakening Yoga class on Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Instructor Judi Lyons will guide participants through practice and mediation. This yoga class focuses on health-wholeness of mind, body and spirit. Experience gentle yet effective poses which improve range of motion and strength, while boosting mood, energy, brain function and immunity. Try first class for free; after that, classes can be taken through the purchase of a fitness card at the price of $35 for 10 sessions. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.
Piano/keyboard class will be offered at Loffler center
Robert L. Jefferson, the author of the “How to Play Gospel” book series, will again offer beginner piano/keyboard classes at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on Tuesdays, Jan. 21 to Feb. 25. The cost for the lessons is $100 for six sessions and includes instruction, texts and corresponding CD. Participants will need to invest in a keyboard (cost is $50 to $100 and more).
Payment for the lessons can be made directly to Jefferson on the first day of class. Preregistration is required by Jan. 14. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the registration desk at Loffler.
Video game bowling league starting up at Northern center
Ready to strike up a good time this winter with friends and staff from the Northern Senior Activity Center? Join at the center for league-style Wii bowling with staff-led teams and some fun group competition. Bowling times will be open Tuesdays, Jan. 21 to Feb. 25, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $5 to sign up and it supports prizes at the end of the six-week period. Space is limited. To sign up and pay in advance, visit the front desk. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Make ceramics at Garvey center later this month
The Garvey Senior Activity Center will have ceramics class on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. Marti Cotterell will teach the class and offer instruction on painting techniques. The theme for the class will be Valentine’s Day. The cost of the class is $10 for each item painted. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Learn tai chi to help with arthritis, fall prevention
Loffler Senior Activity Center will be offering Beginner Tai Chi for Arthritis classes on Mondays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. beginning Monday, Jan. 27. In this class, learn to do core movements on each side of the body in a graceful routine.
There is no fee for this class, but a commitment to attendance and practice is necessary for success. Preregistration is required. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk by Jan. 23 to sign up.
Paint terracotta pots at the Garvey center
Brighten up home with uplifting quotes and beautiful terracotta pots for fresh plants. Join at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 10 a.m. to add color and favorite inspirational quotes to pots. Each person will get to take one pot home for $5. Let receptionist know ahead of time for more pots.
For more information or to sign up, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.