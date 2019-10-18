Health fair set for today
The 2019 Health Fair, sponsored by the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services, will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, located at 44219 Airport Road in California. There will be screenings, including body composition, glucose, skin cancer, hearing, vision and blood pressure. For more information, visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging/healthfair.asp.
Volunteer instructors needed at Loffler center
Retired nurses or teachers looking for an opportunity to help the 50 and older community through health education can volunteer at the Loffler Senior Activity Center during health presentations held once a month on topics pertinent to mature adults. Other desired volunteer instructors include crafts and sewing. For more information, call Shellie at 301-475-4200, ext. 71655, or email Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com.
Spooktacular theater coming soon to Garvey
Save the date for the next Spooktacular Lunchtime Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at noon at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Will it be a comedy of creepy characters or a haunting tale of terror? The menu will include barbecue chicken. A donation toward the cost of meal is appreciated for those 60 years or older; for those under 60, cost is $6. To make reservations call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Learn to drive safely
An AARP Safe-Driving course will be held at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (with an hour lunch break at 11:30 a.m.). This program includes emphasis on roundabouts, pavement markings, stop-sign compliance, red-light running, and safety issues such as speeding, seat belt and turn signal use. Lunch can be ordered at the same time you register for the class. Class fee is $20 or $15 for AARP members. Preregistration is required and can be accomplished by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 73101, or stop by the registration desk at Northern.
Party set at Loffler center
Kick off the holiday season at the Loffler Senior Activity Center by celebrating Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m. with music, dancing, occasional spurts of impromptu entertainment and a scary lunch: Spicy Spider Cider, Coffin-Wrapped Monster with Sour Yellow Sauce, Dirt-Dabbled Orange Earth Apples, Green Leaves with Severed (Mandarin) Sections, Honeyed Toadstool, and for dessert: Smothered Burial Mounds. Wear a costume — there will be prizes in several categories. This is a ticketed event ($6 suggested donation) with a limited number of tickets available. Stop by Loffler to get tickets. Call 301-475-4200, ext.71658, for more.
Mixer set for Halloween
Put on some Halloween spirit, get together with friends and dance at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 1 to 4 p.m. Come get your groove on with DJ Mean Gene. Feel free to dress in costume. Tickets cost $5. Refreshments will be provided and there will also be a raffle. Payment is due at sign up at front desk. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Fall-prevention series set
The Stepping On workshops will take fall prevention step-by-step. Learn how to build and maintain the physical strength and balance needed to walk confidently in this seven-week course on Mondays, Nov. 4, through Dec. 23 (no class Nov. 11), from 1:30 p.m. to 3:40 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. For more information or to sign up, call 301-475-4200, ext.71050.
Open discussions planned
The Let’s Talk session, featuring a moderated discussion about current events, will be held at the Garvey Senior Activity Center starting on Nov. 5 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. All subjects allowed, including art, culture, religion, politics, science and health. The first session’s focus topic suggestion is “Help in deciding which media information to trust.” Sign up by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Take a trip to the space museum in Chantilly, Va.
A trip and guided tour to the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va., will be on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The museum features two large hangars which display thousands of aviation and space artifacts, including a Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird, a Concorde and the Space Shuttle Discovery. Lunch is included at the museum’s McDonald’s. Register at any of the county’s senior activity centers. Cost is $42 and includes motor coach transportation, tour, driver tip and lunch at the museum. Bus departs from the Northern Senior Activity Center at 7:30 a.m. and returns at 5 p.m. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71063.
Bus trip to National Harbor planned
Join a bus trip to National Harbor on Tuesday, Nov. 12, to have the option to go to MGM Casino, Tanger Outlets or both. Bus leaves from the Garvey Senior Activity Center in Leonardtown at 8 a.m. and returns at approximately 5:30 p.m. Or board the bus at the Northern Senior Activity Center in Charlotte Hall at 8:30 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. The $40 fee includes motor coach transportation, driver tip and snacks for the return trip. Reserve a spot by paying at any of the county’s three senior activity centers. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71063.
Mah Jong is back at Loffler
If you enjoy Western Mah Jong, whether you have just learned or have been playing for a long time, you can now play at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Call 391-475-4200, ext. 71658, to participate or for more information.