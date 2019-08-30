LIFE trip booklets now available at centers
The LIFE, or Learning is ForEver, booklets are now available for pick up at local senior activity centers. Don’t miss out on the many interesting, educational trips and presentations that are being offered. Registration opens on Monday, Aug. 26, and events fill quickly so register early. The booklet is also available online at www.stmarysmd.com/aging/life. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71063, for more information.
Take up walking this summer in state program
Wednesday, Oct. 2, has been declared by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) as Walk Maryland Day, and in preparation for the 5K walk that the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services has planned that day, start tracking your time spent walking. Pick up a log sheet at any of the senior activity centers, keep track of time walking, and turn in log by the fifth of the following month to be entered into a monthly drawing for a prize. Then, join on the Three Notch Trail starting at Baggett Park in Laurel Grove for the finale, a 5K walk, on Oct. 2. Log sheets are also available at www.stmarysmd.com/aging. For more information, contact Alice at 301-475-4200, ext. 71063.
Celebrate love for football
Show your spirit for the start of the season and dress up in your favorite football team’s jersey or colors for a day of football fun at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Friday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. Start the day off with a football themed bingo. The cost is $3 and is due at signup. Participate in a free football pool game, which will follow Sunday night’s game, Redskins vs. Eagles. To sign up for bingo and cheeseburger lunch in advance, visit the front desk or call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.
Watercolor pencils make art
Watercolor pencils are a unique medium for creating art. Join at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Monday, Sept. 9, at 9:30 a.m. as a volunteer guides you through the process. There is no fee for this class; however, space is limited. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050, to register.
Hearing screenings offered
An audiologist from Freedom Hearing will be at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. to take 15-minute hearing screenings appointments. Appointments are scheduled in advanced at the sign-up table or by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Genealogy workshops set
Louise McDonald will guide a genealogy workshop series with one-on-one instruction as well as facilitate small group discussions on strategies for successful searching. The first meeting will be on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Participants should bring documents as well as log-in credentials if your family tree is online. Space is limited. To sign up for this workshop in advance, visit the sign-up table or call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
See a video on the Alamo
The video “The Alamo Documentary: A True Story of Courage” will be shown at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Sept. 11, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The program discusses the history of the famous siege of the Alamo in light of recent historical scholarship. Because this feature is longer than our usual video (127 minutes), it will be started a half hour earlier than usual. If you wish to stay for lunch, reserve a meal when you sign up for the video by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71657.
Get stylish with a scarf
Every year scarves just seem to get more and more popular. Joyce Blackwell has offered a scarf workshop the past three years and will keep participants up on the latest scarf trends. The fun takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 12:30 p.m. at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Bring a couple of scarves that challenge you or you can just sit back and watch. Sign up for this demonstration by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or by stopping by the Loffler reception desk.
Sea glass class planned
Join at the Garvey Senior Activity Center for a sea glass art class on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 1:30 p.m. This class is free and participants will get to take home a 4-inch square picture and an easel to display it on. Instruction and the materials will be provided. For more information or to sign up, call 301-475-4200, ext.71050.
Presentation on new state IDs planned at Garvey
REAL ID is federal legislation that establishes security standards for all driver’s licenses and ID cards. After Oct. 1, 2020, residents will be required to have a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or ID card in order to drive or to board commercial aircraft for domestic flights or to gain access to federal facilities. Learn about the ID program, how to check ID status and more in a presentation followed by a question and answer session at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Friday, Sept. 20, at 12:30 p.m. For more information or to sign up, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Find out information about identity protection
Identity Protection Day will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center in Leonardtown. Learn about scams and frauds, and how to protect yourself against them. Informational workshops will be held with Jeannine Robinson-Hurley from the Office of the Attorney General at 9:30 a.m. and Cpl. Kristi Nelson with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 11:30 a.m. Two shred trucks will be available to safely dispose of confidential documents. The sheriff’s office and the St. Mary’s County Health Department will be on-site to collect unwanted and outdated medications, as well as collect sharps, such as diabetic needle supplies and lancets. This event is free and open to the community. For more information, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or Sarah.Miller@stmarysmd.com.
Strength training classes set at Loffler center
At the Loffler Senior Activity Center, the strength training classes are taught by different instructors with different styles. On Tuesdays at 10 a.m., instructor Dave Scheible conducts a class that is accompanied by conversation and student feedback. The atmosphere is laid back and friendly. Thursday classes are held at 8:40 a.m. and are taught by Helen Barnett, who also teaches yoga on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Her classes are set to music and the exercises follow more of a routine pattern. The first session in each new class a person tries is free. For those who wish to continue, they can purchase a fitness card for $35, which is good for 10 classes of any kind at any of the three senior activity centers. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk.