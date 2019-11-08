Veterans can learn all about resources to help
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services will host the fourth annual Veterans Resource Day on Friday, Nov. 8, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, located at 44219 Airport Road in California, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com or visit www.stmarysmd.com/veterans.asp.
Gift donations needed for holiday bingo at Loffler center
Every year at the Loffler Senior Activity Center there is a special day of bingo in which Christmas shopping items are the prizes. There will be a full house of 50 players, so the center is looking for donations of gifts for prize table. Donations should be new items items that are suitable for gift-giving. They should not be gift-wrapped. Donations can be dropped off at the Loffler center on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., now through Dec. 17. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658.
Improve memory and more through movement class
Fitness instructor Judi Lyons will teach a class that focuses on specific types of movement that have been shown to sharpen cognitive function, stabilize and lighten mood, and improve immune response. The workshop also addresses focus and concentration, stress, anxiety and sadness, as well as immune system integrity. A booklet will be provided to participants to guide them.
The class will be held at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. The cost is $20 and is due at sign up. To sign up and pay for this class in advance, visit the front desk. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.
Holiday bazaar and luncheon set at Loffler center this month
The arts and craft programs at Loffler Senior Activity Center have spent the past several months preparing for the upcoming craft bazaar, which will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to browse the assortment of handmade gifts, offering a perfect opportunity to buy Christmas gifts at reasonable prices while supporting programming at the Loffler center. For those 50 and over, there will be a luncheon that day that will include musical entertainment by Robert Anthony at 11:30 a.m. Costs to attend the event is $3 and donation for lunch (or $6 for those under 60). Stop by the center to get a ticket. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, for more information.
Pouring art class slated
There will be a class on pour painting at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. Acrylic pouring is a fun and easy way to create one-of-a-kind works of art. Cost for the class is $10. Each person will take home their own piece of art. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext.71050.
Hear folktales and more at Northern center on Nov. 20
Be regaled by Longman Joseph Norris at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. as he shares Native American folktales from across the country to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. Norirs began exploring his Native American roots in 1985 when he met C.W. Sings Alone Duncan, a Cherokee man trained in Lakota Sioux ceremony and traditions. Norris is a native to St. Mary’s County with deep family roots and will also share stories of local origin. There is no fee.
To sign up in advance, visit the sign-up table. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Bus trip to harbor planned
Join a bus trip to National Harbor on Tuesday, Nov. 12, to have the option to go to MGM Casino, Tanger Outlets or both. Bus leaves from the Garvey Senior Activity Center in Leonardtown at 8 a.m. and returns at approximately 5:30 p.m. Or board the bus at the Northern Senior Activity Center in Charlotte Hall at 8:30 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. The $40 fee includes motor coach transportation, driver tip and snacks for the return trip. Reserve a spot by paying at any of the county’s three senior activity centers. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71063.
Breakfast for caregivers planned at Forrest center
Join the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services for the 13th annual Family Caregivers Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown. Guest speaker Theron “TJ” Hudson, a bereavement coordinator with the Hospice of St. Mary’s, will present and The Quartet from Southern Maryland Sound will sing. For more information, contact Daphne Bennear at 301-475-4200 ext. 71069, or Daphne.Bennear@stmarysmd.com.