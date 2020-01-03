New drumming program offered at Garvey center
Use rhythm as the source of inspiration to discover a new group fitness experience with Drums Alive, which combines benefits of a traditional physical fitness program with the brain affected benefits of music and rhythm. The program fosters a healthy balance physically, mentally, emotionally and socially. Drums Alive Golden Beats is specially designed for the senior population. Kathy Creswell, program specialist at Garvey Senior Activity Center, is the instructor for this new program and will demonstrate different levels of participation that best meet the class’s physical needs. No prior drumming experience needed. Join at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m. from Jan. 8 to Feb. 12. This class is free, but space is limited. Class participants can sign up at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 3. Attendance at all classes is mandatory. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Learn to line dance
Marie Bond and Catherine Bush will lead R&B line dancing at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Fridays, Jan. 3 to Feb. 7, from 1 to 2 p.m. These ladies will guide participants step-by-step to learn some of today’s trendiest line dances, including the “Git Up Dance,” “Cupid Shuffle” and the “Wobble.” Payment of $12, or $2 per class, is made directly to instructors the day of class. To sign up for this six-session class in advance, visit the sign-up table or call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Learn tai chi to help with arthritis at Northern center
The Northern Senior Activity Center will offer a new Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention course on Tuesdays, Jan. 7 to March 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. This program was developed by Dr. Paul Lam with the Tai Chi for Health Institute as a safe and effective exercise program for those with arthritis to improve balance, build strength and promote total-body wellness.
In this class series, participants will learn both the original and second part movements in a complete 12-week cycle. The first seven weeks will focus on the core and extended movements taught in the original program. The final five weeks will focus on the Part 2 movements. Advanced sign up is required, no drop-in space is available. To sign up for this 12-week series in advance, visit the sign-up table or call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Movie about Tourette’s syndrome to be shown
In January, the Educational Video Series at the Loffler Senior Activity Center will present a Hallmark Hall of Fame movie that is based on a true story: “Front of the Class” tells the story of Brad, who, as a young child, started making funny noises. By the time he was diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome, he had learned to hate school. When an understanding school principal offered encouragement, he decided to become a teacher.
This 97-minute movie will be shown on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. Register by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk to sign up.
Assess mental health at Loffler center next month
Meet Mary Tennyson, the new Health Watch coordinator at the Loffler Activity Center, on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m. when she will be on hand to discuss ways to assess mental well-being. To sign up, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk.
Have lunch with a musician and learn all about rock
Phil McKenney will be at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at noon for another interactive music program. Explore the stories and sounds of the second wave of rockers, the teen idols, in this musical program.
The menu for the day will be baked ham, green beans and a tossed salad. Cost for lunch is by donation for those 60 and older and $6 for those younger than 60. To make reservations, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Learn tips at Loffler center to fill out Census forms
Another decade begins, which means it’s time for the U.S. Census.
There will be a presentation at the Loffler Senior Activity Center on how to fill out the newest Census forms on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 9 a.m. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk for more information or to sign up.
Get an overview of the workout room at Northern center
Ready to get a jump on 2020 fitness goals? Personal trainer Dave Scheible will be at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Monday, Jan. 6, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and will guide participants on how to use the exercise equipment available in the center’s workout room. The cost of this training session is $5 to learn each piece of equipment to maximize results. Ongoing use of the room is free for members age 50 and older. Advance signup is required. To sign up and pay for this training session, visit the front desk. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Learn to manage diabetes
Diabetes self-management classes give attendees tools needed to take control of the disease. Topics covered include nutrition, stress management, medication management and more. This class will be held at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Mondays at 1:30 p.m., Jan. 6 to Feb. 24. Space in the class is limited. Register by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71050. There is no fee to attend; however, attendance at all six sessions is highly recommended.
Find out how to improve eating habits at Northern center
Registered Dietitian Donna Taggert will be at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Monday, Jan. 6, from 1 to 2 p.m. to give a presentation called “What’s in Your Fridge?” This class will guide participants into better eating practices for 2020 health goals. To sign up for this presentation in advance, visit the sign-up table or call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103. Also, ask about scheduling a free, individualized nutrition counseling session.