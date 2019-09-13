Take a trip to the Newseum
Join for a visit to the Newseum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Develop a better understanding of the importance of a free press and First Amendment rights, and discover how the core freedoms apply to your life. The Newseum has seven levels with 15 galleries and 15 theaters, and exhibits include concrete sections from the Berlin Wall, a 9/11 gallery with the broadcast antenna from the top of the World Trade Center and the Pulitzer Prize photographs gallery. Wear comfortable walking shoes. Tour is led by LIFE committee volunteers Apple Bazil and Bev Hubenschmidt. Bus departs from the Northern Senior Activity Center promptly at 8 a.m.; arrive at the center by 7:40 a.m. to check-in. For more information and to register, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71063.
Learn how to manage diabetes
The Diabetes Self-Management class is coming to the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Tuesdays, Sep. 17 to Oct. 22, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. This six-week course gives attendees tools needed to take control of their disease. Topics covered include nutrition, stress management, medication management and more. There is no fee to attend; however, attendance at all six sessions is recommended. Register by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Make art with sea glass
Come join at the Garvey Senior Activity Center for a sea glass art class on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 1:30 p.m. This class is free, and participants will get to take home a 4-inch square picture and an easel to display it on. The center will provide instruction and materials. Participants can add their own personal touches to this piece of art. For more information or to sign up, call 301-475-4200, ext.71050.
Take fitness classes for free this month
September is National Senior Center month, and to celebrate the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services is offering Enhance Fitness classes for free at the county’s three senior activity centers. Come join for an invigorating workout that gives the three components of a well-balanced exercise program — balance, strengthening and aerobics — all in a one-hour class with a trained instructor. For more information, call Alice at 301-475-4200, ext. 71063, or look for the schedule on the department’s webpage.
Learn to prevent falls
Though the first day of fall has been selected by the CDC as National Falls Prevention Day, Loffler Senior Activity Center will get a jump on the tradition by highlighting this topic on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. when Linda Weintraub, a volunteer Health Watch Coordinator, discusses strategies to stay steady. Sign up by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk to secure a place at this informative session.
Presentation on fall fashion slated
Join local personal stylist Robbie Loker at the Northern Senior Activity Center on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. as she offers tips on how to stretch a wardrobe and incorporate fall themes without breaking the bank. Space is limited. To sign up for this free presentation in advance, visit the sign-up table or call 301-475-4200, ext. 73103.
Learn about new state IDs
REAL ID is federal legislation that establishes security standards for all driver’s licenses and ID cards. After Oct. 1, 2020, residents will be required to have a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or ID card in order to drive or to board commercial aircraft for domestic flights or to gain access to federal facilities. Learn about the ID program, how to check ID status and more in a presentation followed by a question and answer session at the Garvey Senior Activity Center on Friday, Sept. 20, at 12:30 p.m.
For more information or to sign up, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Harvest festival planned at Northern center
Get tickets now for the harvest festival on Friday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Northern Senior Activity Center to celebrate the fun of the fall season. Enjoy and dance to live music provided by a fan favorite, P.M. Barber. Lunch will be hearty Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes and more. There will be several crafting stations to make adorable fall crafts, and there will also be a money raffle and door prizes. The suggested donation for a ticket is $7 and is due at sign up. To sign up, visit the front desk. For ticket availability, call 301-475-4200, ext. 73101.
Perennial garden workshop planned
Come to the Loffler Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. for a free workshop where Patricia Armstrong will discuss the latest in perennial gardens and give garden tips before leading the class outside for some hands-on gardening, which will include planting daffodils in preparation for the spring. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or stop by the reception desk to sign up.
Take a trip to Waterford next month
St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services will be taking a trip to Waterford, Va., on Saturday, Oct. 5. The village of Waterford is a Loudon County Historic and Cultural Conservation Site, and in 1970 the entire village, with the farmland surrounding it, was designated a National Historic Landmark District. There will be artisans, tours of the town, a wide variety of music and three floors of juried handcrafts for sale in a restored brick mill. The cost for the trip is $60 per person, and includes motor coach bus transportation, event entry ticket, driver’s tip and snacks for the return trip. The bus leaves the Garvey Senior Activity Center at 7:30 a.m. and the Northern Senior Activity Center at 8 a.m. For more, call 301-475-4200, ext. 71072.
Find out information about identity protection
Identity Protection Day will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center in Leonardtown. Learn about scams and frauds, and how to protect yourself against them. Informational workshops will be held with Jeannine Robinson-Hurley from the Office of the Attorney General at 9:30 a.m. and Cpl. Kristi Nelson with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 11:30 a.m. Two shred trucks will be available to safely dispose of confidential documents. The sheriff’s office and the St. Mary’s County Health Department will be on-site to collect unwanted and outdated medications, as well as collect sharps, such as diabetic needle supplies and lancets. This event is free and open to the community. For more information, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or Sarah.Miller@stmarysmd.com.