The St. Mary’s Soil Conservation District announced today that it was awarded funding through a 2019 NACD technical assistance grant, made possible through a partnership with the National Association of Conservation Districts and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service to build and strengthen technical capacity nationwide.
St. Mary’s SCD will use TA grant funding to support a Soil Conservation and Water Quality planner within the SCD to work with agriculture producers to assist them with the installation of agriculture best management practices, or BMPs, through the implementation of a farm plan, according to a release from the local agency. BMPs can be management or structural practices that improve water quality by reducing the potential for nutrient and sediment loss. Many structural bmp’s may be cost shared through the NRCS environmental quality incentives program or the Maryland Department of Agriculture cost share program.
NACD and NRCS established the Technical Assistance Grant Initiative in 2018 through a cooperative agreement to help conservation districts hire staff where additional technical capacity was needed to improve customer service and reduce workload pressure.
In 2018, NACD and NRCS awarded $9 million in funding to further enhance conservation district technical assistance across the nation. To date in 2019, NACD and NRCS have awarded grants totaling $9.9 million in 47 states and two territories, funding nearly 210 positions, including 10 tribe-related positions.
“Building and strengthening technical capacity on a grassroots level is crucial when it comes to local natural resources management,” NACD President Tim Palmer said in the release. “Every acre and every district employee counts when it comes to the conservation puzzle, whether it’s a soil conservation technician, forester or program support specialist.”
“NACD is proud to help put more boots on the ground and offer support to bolster the important work conservation districts accomplish on America’s landscapes every day,” Palmer said.
Learn more about the technical assistance grants program on NACD’s website.