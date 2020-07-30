See a Russian performance
Barynya will introduce the rich traditions and culture of Russia. Join St. Mary’s County Library for vivid costumes, athletic dances and lighthearted humor set to lively songs on traditional instruments on Monday, Aug. 3, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Register on www.stmalib.org in order to receive the Zoom link prior to the program.
Virtual magic show set
Anthony Salazar will perform fantastic illusions with a dash of comedy, juggling and music in a high-energy show on Friday, Aug. 7, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Plus, learn magic tricks you can try at home. Register with an email address to receive the link and instructions to join this online event via Zoom on www.stmalib.org.
Learn to plan for retirement
Learn how to set your SMART goals and savings plans in preparing financially for retirement and to answer some big questions regarding basic level retirement planning on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 6 to 7:45 p.m. For ages 16 and up. Register to receive a link to this online event on www.stmalib.org. Brian E. Koenig will present a class from Consumer Education Services, which is a nonprofit service provider of comprehensive personal financial education and solutions for all life stages and for all of life’s milestones.
Find a common thread, online
Join fellow crafters who love all things fiber virtually on Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration is required (with an email address) on www.stmalib.org. Guests will receive an email with a link to join the Zoom meeting before the program. Open to knitters, crocheters, quilters, embroiderers, cross-stitchers and any other kind of needleworkers. Work on a current project and chat with like-minded makers. All skill levels welcome.