St. Mary's library link

Meet a local author
If you enjoy the time travel element in "Outlander" and find yourself wishing there was a bit more romance in your favorite superhero movies, join for a virtual book discussion with author Karen Janowsky on Wednesday, July 22, from 7 to 8 p.m. Register on www.stmalib.org with an email address. Janowsky's award nominated novel series, "The Persistence of Memory," blends superheroes, romance and time travel in a remarkable way. Using her lifelong love of superheroes and mythology, Janowsky, who teaches writing at the College of Southern Maryland, has created an unconventional series. The original "Persistence of Memory" characters, Daniel and Nina, work with their team of superheroes to solve an ancient mystery and save the world. Don't miss this opportunity to meet Janowsky and her own cast of superheroes.
Sing-along virtual style
Join Miss Tess and her ukulele on Zoom for a sing-along (and dance-along) of favorite storytime and classic children's songs on Tuesday, July 21, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Feel free to play an instrument if you've got one. Register with an email address on www.stmalib.org to receive the Zoom link and password to join this event.
Workshop on online safety planned
Scams are everywhere. Do you know how to protect yourself? Join local high school student Holland Henderson-Boyer for a workshop to help equip you with the skills needed to protect your personal information and stay safe and secure online. This workshop is presented over three 1-hour Zoom sessions. It is encouraged to register for each session by selecting all sessions when registering on www.stmalib.org. Registrants will receive a link to the Zoom webinar the day before each session. Session 1: Introduction to Cybersecurity, is on Thursday, July 23, from 2 to 3 p.m.; Session 2: Managing Passwords and Safety on Social Media, is on Tuesday, July 28 from 2 to 3 p.m.; and Session 3: Common Internet Threats and Internet Fraud, is on Thursday, July 30, from 2 to 3 p.m.
Learn backyard birding tips
Join as Barb Whipkey, owner of the Lexington Park Wild Birds Unlimited shop, shares the top 20 backyard birds of Southern Maryland virtually on Thursday, July 23, from 7 to 8 p.m. Whipkey will identify the birds and tell a little bit about each one. She will then introduce participants to the preferred foods and types of feeders that will assist in attracting these birds to local yards. Register on www.stmalib.org in order to receive the Zoom link prior to the program.
See a storyteller online
Join storyteller Diane Macklin for an interactive performance of new and traditional tales, music, rhythm and fun on Monday, July 27, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Register with an email address on www.stmalib.org to receive the Zoom link and password for this event.