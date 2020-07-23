Hear a storyteller
Join storyteller Diane Macklin and St. Mary’s County Library for an interactive performance of new and traditional tales, music, rhythm and fun on Monday, July 27, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Register with an email address on www.stmalib.org to receive the Zoom link and password for this event.
Learn the history of the Holocaust Museum
Paul Rose, a research historian at United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, will discuss the museum’s exhibits and the process behind putting the museum together on Thursday, July 30, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. with St. Mary’s County Library. Register on www.stmalib.org to receive the link to the Zoom meeting the day before the event.
Learn about cyber safety
Scams are everywhere. Do you know how to protect yourself? Join local high school student Holland Henderson-Boyer for a workshop to help equip you with the skills needed to protect your personal information and stay safe and secure online.
This workshop is presented over three 1-hour Zoom sessions. Register at www.stmalib.org. Registrants will receive a link to the Zoom webinar the day before each session.
Two sessions are remaining: Session 2: Managing Passwords and Safety on Social Media, is on Tuesday, July 28 from 2 to 3 p.m.; and Session 3: Common Internet Threats and Internet Fraud, is on Thursday, July 30, from 2 to 3 p.m.
Experience Russian dance and music
Barynya will introduce the rich traditions and culture of Russia. Join St. Mary’s County Library for vivid costumes, athletic dances and lighthearted humor set to lively songs on traditional instruments on Monday, Aug. 3, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Register on www.stmalib.org in order to receive the Zoom link prior to the program.