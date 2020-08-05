Follow-up conversation about antiracism
Join for a community discussion on Monday, Aug. 10, from 7 to 8 p.m. about the July 20 interview with Ibram X. Kendi, author of “How to Be an Antiracist.” Participants can discuss this talk and consider next steps in the community’s conversations/responses. Offered in partnership with Community Mediation Center of St. Mary’s County. Register on www.stmalib.org to receive the Zoom link to participate an hour before the event.
Join in a role playing game
Join online on Friday, Aug. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. for the library’s first ever Dungeons and Dragons program. Register on www.stmalib.org. You’ll use your wits, magic and might to find the Tome of Epic Magic from within the Lost Library of Luddenburg. Can you face the ghostly librarians, skeletal patrons, and find epic treasure? No experience required, a Dungeon Master will teach you how to play with pre-made characters, with a brief overview of the rules. In order to play, players will be required to make a free Roll20 account ahead of time in order to pick out their character in advance. Microphone required.
Event to focus on voting, activism and art
Lisa Snowden-McCray will moderate a conversation with Celeste Doaks and Camonghne Felix in this virtual event hosted by Enoch Pratt Free Library on Thursday, Aug. 20, from 7 to 8 p.m. From Shirley Chisholm to Michelle Obama and beyond, black women and politics have been inextricably intertwined. And now, as more minority women enter and win local races, the black female voting block is proving its importance. As we move toward this year’s presidential election, how will black women keep their seat at the table and engage with politics? Join for a lively panel with women of color who will discuss their specific involvement with politics through participation, activism, and art. Register on www.stmalib.org.
Virtual romance book club set
Join the library each month to discuss a different romance novel. August session will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Register on www.stmalib.org. All books will be available in both eBook and audio book on Hoopla. August’s title is “Forbidden” by Beverly Jenkins.
Virtual fairy tale book club offered
Accomplish summer reading goals while reading books based in some of your favorite classic tales. Read any young adult fairy tale or mythology retelling, and join for a fun discussion on Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 3 to 4 p.m. Register on www.stmalib.org. This event is for tweens and teens.