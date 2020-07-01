St. Mary's library link

Summer reading program is now underway
Are you ready to “Imagine Your Story” this summer? Join the St. Mary’s County Library for a summer reading program designed for all ages from babies to adults. Find the challenges and more information about the program on www.stmalib.org. Summer reading will be on the Beanstack platform used the past several years. The Beanstack app is available on both Android and IOS, or can be used via https://stmalib.beanstack.com/. If you do not have access to Beanstack, call any St. Mary’s County Library during open hours to report your completed challenges. By completing your first challenge, you will receive a glow-in-the-dark T-shirt with the 2020 theme “Imagine Your Story.” T-shirts will be picked up curbside and the process for scheduling a pickup time will be similar to picking up materials. Earn tickets to enter into prize drawings of your choice by completing challenges.
Virtual book club for tweens and teens now offered
Accomplish your summer reading goals while reading books based in some of your favorite classic tales. Join on Tuesday, July 7, at 3 p.m. Register on www.stmalib.org to receive the meeting link. Read any young adult fairy tale or mythology retelling, and join for a fun discussion. The first meeting will focus on any and all fantasy retellings. The second will focus on mythology, and the third on classic fairy tales. For tweens and teens.
Summer programs offered
All programming and events at the St. Mary’s County Library will be virtual this summer. Go to www.stmalib.org or follow on Facebook (@StMarysLibrary) to find many fun programs and events for all ages.
Library closed for holiday
All three locations of the St. Mary’s County Library will be closed on Saturday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. All locations will resume temporary open hours for curbside service, phone and chat service on Monday, July 6.
Watercolor series planned
Jamie Naluai, a local artist, will teach a series of four classes on watercolor technique virtually. Class 1: Color Theory and Value — Landscape is on Wednesday, July 8, at 3:30 p.m. Find a list of suggested materials and where to find them, and register on www.stmalib.org. You must register to receive the class weblink. Each Wednesday in July there will be a class. Other topics are Class 2: Blending — Flowers; Class 3: Details and Texture — Birds; Class 4: Loose and Flowy — Jelly Fish. Supplies are not required; you are welcome to just watch the sessions, but to participate, you’ll want at least the basic supplies.
Meet an author
Kim Michele Richardson will join in a Zoom meeting on Thursday, July 9, from 7 to 8 p.m. to discuss her book, “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek.” This novel is inspired by the Kentucky Pack Horse Library Project of the 1930s. It is the story of the brave packhorse librarians who delivered books and magazines, along with kindness and concern, to the hill people of the Appalachians of Kentucky. Register on www.stmalib.org to receive the link to the Zoom meeting the day before the event.
Expungement day set
Williams, McClernan & Stack LLC will be offering free legal help to those seeking Maryland expungements of criminal records on Friday, July 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register by calling 301-863-8188. Appointments will be 15-minute phone sessions; the attorney will call at your appointment time. Participants are asked to give their name, birth date and phone number when registering. This information will be shared with the attorney so they can better assist during your appointment. Maryland expungements only.