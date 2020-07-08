St. Mary's library link

Expungement day set
Williams, McClernan & Stack LLC will be offering free legal help to those seeking Maryland expungements of criminal records on Friday, July 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register by calling 301-863-8188. Appointments will be 15-minute phone sessions; the attorney will call at your appointment time. Participants are asked to give their name, birth date and phone number when registering. This information will be shared with the attorney so they can better assist during your appointment. Maryland expungements only.
Find a common thread online
Join fellow crafters who love all things fiber virtually with the St. Mary’s County Library on Tuesday, July 14, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration is required (with an email address) on www.stmalib.org. You’ll receive an email with a link to join the Zoom meeting before the program. Open to knitters, crocheters, quilters, embroiderers, cross-stitchers and any other kind of needleworkers. Work on current projects and chat with like-minded makers. All skill levels welcome.
Romance book club planned virtually
There will be a virtual romance book club on Wednesday, July 15, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Register on www.stmalib.org to receive a Zoom invitation. Each month the group will discuss a different romance novel. All books will be available in both ebook and audio book on Hoopla. The title for July will be “The Last Wolf” by Maria Vale.
Interactive reptile show set online
Meet reptiles from all around the world, and learn about these unique and amazing animals. The Reptile Wonders Online Animal Show video will be available on www.stmalib.org at 10 a.m. on July 16. This video program includes interactive activities using the following items: a rock, sandpaper, a basketball, a football or an ear of corn, and a pool noodle. For the full experience, gather as many of these items as you can before viewing the video.
Learn watercolor techniques
Jamie Naluai, a local artist, will teach a series classes on watercolor technique virtually. Join for Class 2: Blending — Flowers, on Wednesday, July 15, at 3:30 p.m. Find a list of suggested materials and where to find them, and register on www.stmalib.org. You must register to receive the class weblink. Each Wednesday in July join another class, including Class 3: Details and Texture — Birds, and Class 4: Loose and Flowy — Jelly Fish. Supplies are not required; you are welcome to just watch the sessions, but if you’d like to participate, you’ll want at least the basic supplies.
Meet author Wingate
New York Times bestselling author Lisa Wingate will join in a Zoom meeting to discuss her newest book, “The Book of Lost Friends,” on Thursday, July 16, from 7 to 8 p.m. Register on www.stmalib.org to receive the link to the Zoom meeting the day before the event. For those of you who enjoyed Wingate’s previous novel, “Before We Were Yours,” you will be thrilled to meet the author virtually to discuss her newest novel, “The Book of Lost Friends,” recently published in April. After the Civil War, actual “lost friends” advertisements appeared in southern newspapers as newly freed enslaved people searched for friends and family members. Using copies of the real advertisements in the novel, Wingate connects students living in 20th century Louisiana to their 19th century post Civil War past.