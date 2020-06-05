St. Mary's senior spotlight

Nutrition counseling available
While being at home during the pandemic, have you found your eating habits have changed? Do you have questions about nutrition and how it relates to your health? Dietitian Donna Taggert is available for individual consultation. Make an appointment with Taggert by calling or texting 240-538-6539. While the senior activity centers remain closed, Taggert will be happy to talk to you over the phone.
Engage through social media
Visit St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services Facebook page and click on some of the exciting things that are going on and add a few comments for fun. The department’s page is easy to access and visitors will find some familiar faces there. If you need help learning how to sign up on Facebook, send an email to Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com or call Shellie at 240-577-8778. There are videos to do crafts, practice tai chi and more.
Show how to beat the heat
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services has started a Sign Series on its Facebook Page that features local residents. The directions are simple — take a picture of yourself engaging in the category prescribed and email the picture to Shellie at Sheila.graziano@stmarysmd.com by the deadline. A few days later the sign will be posted on our Facebook page. Include a caption with the names of yourself and anyone else in the picture. If you don’t want the names published, indicate that in the email. The next category is “I’m Cool!” Send a picture of yourself doing whatever you do to stay cool by June 15.
Keep up with tai chi practice
For all who have completed Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention I and II: Practice videos have been made for you so that you can continue working on the movements learned in classes. For Tai Chi I practice, go on the internet and type in www.facebook.com/SMCDAHS/videos/160966462009883/. If you want to follow that up with a relaxation exercise or just want to relieve some stress go to www.facebook.com/SMCDAHS/videos/2901326226654076/ or www.facebook.com/SMCDAHS/videos/766859753846258/. The videos and activities that are on the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services Facebook page are designed to keep people in communication with each other. You do not need a Facebook account to check these videos out, but you would have access to much more if you open an account, which is easy to do and free. For more about the tai chi class, email Sheila.graziano@stmarysmd.com.
Department aims to Zoom programs
The senior activity centers are working on continuing some of the favorite programs through the use of Zoom, a video conferencing platform that allows you to meet with several people at once while being able to see and speak with each other in real time. You can Zoom using your smart phone, desktop or laptop computer. There is no cost to using Zoom to meet with each other for up to an hour. The department staff are approaching different program leaders to ask them if they would like to try this. If you have experience using Zoom and would like to help get this started, email Sheila.graziano@stmarysmd.com.
For more information and updates, visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging, www Facebook.com/SMCDAHS, or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.