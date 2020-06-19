St. Mary's senior spotlight

Identity Protection Day moved to Aug. 1
Identity Protection Day has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shred trucks will be located at the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services Administrative Building, located at 41780 Baldridge St in Leonardtown, to safely dispose of unwanted or sensitive documents in a secure manner. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will be on site to collect unwanted and expired medications. This event is free and open to the community. Due to continued concerns regarding COVID-19, informational workshops will not be held during this event. For more information, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or email Sarah.Miller@stmarysmd.com.
Nutrition counseling available by phone
While being at home during the pandemic, have you found your eating habits have changed? Do you have questions about nutrition and how it relates to your health? Dietitian Donna Taggert is available for individual consultation. Make an appointment with Taggert by calling or texting 240-538-6539. While the senior activity centers remain closed, Taggert will be happy to talk to you over the phone.
Engage others through social media
Visit St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/SMCDAHS and click on some of the exciting things that are going on and add a few comments for fun. The department’s page is easy to access and visitors will find some familiar faces there. If you need help learning how to sign up on Facebook, send an email to Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com or call Shellie at 240-577-8778. There are videos to do crafts, practice tai chi and more. For more information and updates, visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging or www Facebook.com/SMCDAHS or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.