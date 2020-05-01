St. Mary's senior spotlight

Particiate in online activities
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services wants to feature what seniors are doing during the stay-at-home order in a “Sign Series” that will be posted on the department’s Facebook Page. Each sign will have its own category. The directions are simple: take a picture of yourself engaging in the category prescribed, email the picture to Shellie at Sheila.graziano@stmarysmd.com by the given deadline. A few days later the sign will be posted on the department’s Facebook page. Include a caption with the names of anyone in the picture. If you don’t want the names published, indicate that in the email. The first category is “Show Me the Mask” where seniors can show off their great style and variety. Put it on and pose, and send a picture to Shellie by May 8.
Check out department’s videos
During this time of closed senior activity centers, the staff would like to keep you engaged. If you don’t have a Facebook account yet, go on the internet, type in Facebook and set up an account. Already the department has been posting some fun things for people to see and do to help stay connected. The department page, www.Facebook.com/SMCDAHS/videos, is easy to access. If you need help learning how to sign up on Facebook, send an email to Sheila.graziano@stmarysmd.com or call Shellie at 240-577-8778. Staff members are making videos for seniors to do crafts, practice Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention classes and more.
For more information and updates, visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging, www Facebook.com/SMCDAHS, or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.