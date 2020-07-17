Protect identity by shredding documents
The St. Mary's County Identity Protection Day has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shred trucks will be located at the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services administrative building, located at 41780 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown, to safely dispose of unwanted or sensitive documents in a secure manner. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will be on site to collect unwanted and expired medications. This event is free and open to the community. Due to continued concerns regarding COVID-19, informational workshops will not be held during this event. For more information, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or Sarah.Miller@stmarysmd.com.
Census assistance offered
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services will support the 2020 Census by offering call-in assistance to the community. Anyone seeking help completing their census should contact Jenny Beyer, MAP coordinator, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71057. For more information about the 2020 Census and the importance of participation, visit https://2020census.gov.
Receive center announcements
The senior activity centers have been busy creating virtual activities and want to be sure residents have the most up-to-date information about what will be offered, especially during this time of social distancing. To be added to the senior activity center email list, send email to senioractivitycenters@stmarysmd.com.
For more information and updates, visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging or www Facebook.com/SMCDAHS or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.