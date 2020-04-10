St. Mary's senior spotlight

The Northern, Garvey and Loffler senior activity centers remain closed until further notice due to COVID-19. The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services is still offering some programing to promote the health and wellness of the community, though.
For senior activity center participants who are missing regularly scheduled fitness classes and other social activities, department staff and some of the regular instructors are developing videos to be posted on the department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SMCDAHS and on the St. Mary’s County YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/StMarysCoMDGov. These videos include follow-along workouts, crafting tutorials and more.
For more information and updates, visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging or www Facebook.com/SMCDAHS or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.