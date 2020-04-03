St. Mary's senior spotlight

The Northern, Garvey and Loffler senior activity centers, operated by the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services, will remain closed until further notice. Limited operations are continuing in different ways. On Monday, March 30, the department staff delivered shelf-stable meal kits to home-delivered meals recipients.
For senior activity center participants who are missing regularly scheduled fitness classes and other social activities, the department staff and regular fitness instructors are developing videos to be posted on the department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SMCDAHS and on the St. Mary’s County YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/StMarysCoMDGov.
Additionally, the department will use Facebook Live on Friday, April 3, for its first virtual bingo game. While not able to welcome participants at the senior activity centers at this time, the staff remain dedicated to promoting the health and wellness of the community.
For more information and updates, visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging or www Facebook.com/SMCDAHS or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.