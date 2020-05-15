St. Mary's senior spotlight

Stay engaged online
During this time of closed senior activity centers, the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services would like to keep seniors engaged. The department has been posting fun things for people to see and do on its Facebook page to stay connected. The page is easy to access and visitors will find some familiar faces there. They are making videos so people can do crafts, practice Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention, and more. Visit the page at www.Facebook.com/SMCDAHS. Videos are accessible to the public at www.Facebook.com/SMCDAHS/videos.
Series features new topics
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services has started a Sign Series on its Facebook page. The directions are simple — take a picture of yourself engaging in the category prescribed and email the picture to Shellie at Sheila.graziano@stmarysmd.com by the deadline. A few days later the sign will be posted on the department’s Facebook page. Include a caption with the names of yourself and anyone else in the picture. If you don’t want the names published, indicate that in the email. The next category is “What’s cooking.” Send a picture of you rocking that kitchen by May 22.
Keep up with tai chi practice
For all who have completed Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention I and II: Practice videos have been made for you so that you can continue working on the movements learned in classes. For Tai Chi I practice, go on the internet and type in www.facebook.com/SMCDAHS/videos/160966462009883/. If you want to follow that up with a relaxation exercise or just want to relieve some stress go to www.facebook.com/SMCDAHS/videos/2901326226654076/. The videos and activities that are on the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services Facebook page are designed to keep people in communication with each other. You do not need a Facebook account to check these videos out, but you would have access to much more if you open an account, which is easy to do and free. For more, email Sheila.graziano@stmarysmd.com.
For more, visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging, www.Facebook.com/SMCDAHS, or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.