St. Mary's senior spotlight

Nutrition counseling available
While being at home during the pandemic, have you found your eating habits have changed? Do you have questions about nutrition and how it relates to your health? Dietitian Donna Taggert is available for individual consultation. Make an appointment with Taggert by calling or texting 240-538-6539. While the senior activity centers remain closed, Taggert will be happy to talk to you over the phone.
Engage through social media
Visit St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/SMCDAHS and click on some of the exciting things that are going on and add a few comments for fun. The department’s page is easy to access and visitors will find some familiar faces there. If you need help learning how to sign up on Facebook, send an email to Sheila.Graziano@stmarysmd.com or call Shellie at 240-577-8778. There are videos to do crafts, practice tai chi and more.
Keep up with tai chi practice
For all who have completed Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention I and II: Practice videos have been made for you so that you can continue working on the movements learned in classes. For Tai Chi I practice, go on the internet and type in www.facebook.com/SMCDAHS/videos/160966462009883/. If you want to follow that up with a relaxation exercise or just want to relieve some stress go to www.facebook.com/SMCDAHS/videos/2901326226654076/ or www.facebook.com/SMCDAHS/videos/766859753846258/. The videos and activities that are on the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services Facebook page are designed to keep people in communication with each other. You do not need a Facebook account to check these videos out, but you would have access to much more if you open an account, which is easy to do and free. For more about the tai chi class, email Sheila.graziano@stmarysmd.com.
For more information and updates, visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging or www.Facebook.com/SMCDAHS or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.