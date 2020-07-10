St. Mary's senior spotlight

Changes made to farmer’s market nutrition program check distribution
In order to comply with all COVID-19 related social gathering guidelines, distribution of Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program checks to eligible seniors will be handled differently this year. Eligibility criteria include 60 years of age or older, photo ID card which indicates proof of St. Mary’s County residency and meet income limits.
Income limits are based on household size. Household size of one person is $23,606, for two people it is $31,894, for three people it is $40,182 and for four people it is $48,470.
Distribution procedures have also changed. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 71080, to be added to the mailing list and obtain required paperwork. Then complete required SFMNP paperwork and return it in the addressed and stamped envelop provided prior to Friday, July 24.
Protect identity by shredding documents
The St. Mary's County Identity Protection Day has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shred trucks will be located at the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services administrative building, located at 41780 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown, to safely dispose of unwanted or sensitive documents in a secure manner. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will be on site to collect unwanted and expired medications. This event is free and open to the community. Due to continued concerns regarding COVID-19, informational workshops will not be held during this event. For more information, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or Sarah.Miller@stmarysmd.com.
Census assistance offered
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services will support the 2020 Census by offering call-in assistance to the community. Anyone seeking help completing their census should contact Jenny Beyer, MAP coordinator, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71057. For more information about the 2020 Census and the importance of participation, visit https://2020census.gov.
Receive center announcements
The senior activity centers have been busy creating virtual activities and want to be sure residents have the most up-to-date information about what will be offered, especially during this time of social distancing. To be added to the senior activity center email list, send email to senioractivitycenters@stmarysmd.com.
For more information and updates, visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging or www Facebook.com/SMCDAHS or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.