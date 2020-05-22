St. Mary's senior spotlight

Journaling through COVID-19
History is happening now and what better way to capture your experience than by journaling. In addition, journaling has been found to be an effective tool for relieving stress and helping with depression. A new journaling group will meet using the Google Meet platform on Thursdays, May 27, June 3 and June 10, at 10 a.m. The virtual meeting time will be used to share and discuss responses to writing prompts concerning the COVD-10 pandemic including, reflecting on your new (temporary) normal and gaining a community perspective. Those interested in participating will need to have an active email address and a computer or laptop with a webcam and microphone. To register for this program, email Brandy at Brandy.Tulley@stmarysmd.com. Registration will close at 4 p.m. on May 26.
Get on Facebook and join the fun
During this time of closed senior activity centers, the St. Mary's County Department of Aging & Human Services wants to keep people engaged. The department has been posting some fun things for people to see and do on its Facebook page so people can stay connected. The department page is easy to access and you will find some familiar faces there. They are making videos so that you can do crafts, practice Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention, and more. Visit the department's Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/SMCDAHS. Videos are accessible to the public at www.Facebook.com/SMCDAHS/videos.
Series features new topics
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services has started a Sign Series on its Facebook page. The directions are simple — take a picture of yourself engaging in the category prescribed and email the picture to Shellie at Sheila.graziano@stmarysmd.com by the deadline. A few days later the sign will be posted on the department’s Facebook page. Include a caption with the names of yourself and anyone else in the picture. If you don’t want the names published, indicate that in the email. The next category is “What’s cooking.” Send a picture of you rocking that kitchen by May 26.
Keep up with tai chi practice
For all who have completed Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention I and II: Practice videos have been made for you so that you can continue working on the movements learned in classes. For Tai Chi I practice, go on the internet and type in www.facebook.com/SMCDAHS/videos/160966462009883/. If you want to follow that up with a relaxation exercise or just want to relieve some stress go to www.facebook.com/SMCDAHS/videos/2901326226654076/. The videos and activities that are on the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services Facebook page are designed to keep people in communication with each other. You do not need a Facebook account to check these videos out, but you would have access to much more if you open an account, which is easy to do and free. For more about the tai chi class, email Sheila.graziano@stmarysmd.com.
For more information about the department in general, visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging, www.Facebook.com/SMCDAHS, or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.