The Sultana Education Foundation will hold a series of virtual seminars dealing with the Chesapeake Bay.
Seminars will begin at 7 p.m. and feature special guests, question-and-answer periods.
• Diversity in the Outdoors will be held Thursday, March 18, with speakers Doncella Wilson and Clarence Gilmer, who will discuss their own experiences in the outdoors as well as what challenges and success organizations may find as they endeavor to promote diversity amongst both participants and staff in outdoor education.
• Bay Science 101 with John Mann will be held Thursday, April 1. Mann will present a primer to better understand the ecological factors that combine to form our present-day Chesapeake Bay complete with a few science experiments you can replicate at home.
• Native Americans of the Chesapeake with Chris Cerino will be held Thursday, April 15. Cerino will take viewers on a tour of the latest addition to Sultana Education Foundation's Holt Education Center, which features a mixture of original and reproduced artifacts, this room serves as a jumping off point for those wishing to learn more about the tribes and cultures that inhabited this area prior to Jamestown.
• A Walking Tour of Historic Chestertown with Chris Cerino will be held Thursday, April 29, to highlight some of the Colonial views which still exist.
• Fish + Plants = Aquaponics with Lauren Croissant will be held Thursday, May 13. Croissant will showcase a small-scale aquaponics system, the newest addition to Sultana's Wet Lab. Aquaponics creates an ecosystem between fish, plants and good bacteria to produce food without negatively affecting the environment and Croissant will talk about the biological processes happening within the system, the role of aquaponics in sustainable agriculture, and how Sultana will use it in its educational programming.
• Explore the Lawrence Wetland Preserve with John Mann Thursday, May 27, with a sneak peak around the Lawrence Wetlands Preserve to highlight the property as is, as well as the plans Sultana has for the property in the near future.
For more information or to register, email Liza Brocker at lbrocker@sultanaeducation.org or go to https://sultanaeducation.org/.